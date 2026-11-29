Asmir Begovic believes that a Manchester United player who failed to impress Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick could revive his career at Old Trafford under Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd are looking for a centre-back and a striker in the January transfer window.

There is no immediate need for Pochettino, who was appointed the Man Utd head coach during the international break in November following the sacking of Carrick, to sign a new goalkeeper.

Senne Lammens is the number one goalkeeper for Man Utd at the moment.

While Lammens has been disappointing this season and has made bad errors, the Belgium international goalkeeper’s performances during the 2025/26 campaign suggest that Pochettino will persevere with him.

However, former Chelsea goalkeeper Begovic believes that Onana could be brought back to the fold at Man Utd.

The 30-year-old Cameroon international goalkeeper is on loan at Trabzonspor at the moment.

Onana spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at the Turkish club after failing to impress then Man Utd manager Amorim.

Even with Carrick as Man Utd manager in the summer of 2026, Onana was sent out on loan back to Trabzonspor.

Onana joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, when Erik ten Hag was in charge of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax, with Man Utd paying £47.2million in transfer fees for the goalkeeper.

Onana is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028.

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Begovic told Andy’s Bet Club: “Andre Onana back in the Man Utd side? Never say never, right?

“Everything’s possible in football, and stranger things have happened.

“It’s very difficult these days to look forward too much.

“Mauricio Pochettino will focus on getting immediate results given the position Man United are in, so that will be his main aim.

“Then he’ll assess all the options in the squad, those out on loan, and see what happens going into next season.”

Begovic added about Lammens: “Can Senne Lammens have a fresh start? Possibly.

“A new manager coming in can mean different things, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens in that position.

“For Lammens, the challenge is achieving high-level performances for club and country year-in, year-out.

“That’s what separates the top goalkeepers from the rest, and that’s where Lammens wants to get to.

“He might have a bit of a dip at the moment, but he has to work through it, believe in his work, and have patience.

“Now he’s changing goalkeeper coaches again, so it’s not straightforward, but he needs to take it in his stride and focus on his performances.”

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