Not many Liverpool fans shed tears when Ibrahima Konate turned down the chance to extend his stay at Anfield and joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Konate endured a disappointing season for Liverpool on a personal level in 2025/26.

The France international centre-back made numerous mistakes at the back for the Reds.

Although Liverpool offered Konate a new deal, the defender decided to reject it and moved to Spanish and European giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Konate has been very good on a consistent basis for Los Blancos so far this season.

Under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, Konate has looked reliable and confident at the back.

Konate has been a regular for Madrid in LaLiga, making 13 starts.

As expected, the 27-year-old was in action for Madrid against Deportivo Alaves at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday evening.

Madrid were expected to win the game, but the Spanish and European giants slumped to a surprise 2-1 defeat.

Los Blancos ended the game with 10 men after England international midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off in the 88th minute.

Konate started alongside Dean Huijsen in central defence for Madrid and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The 27-year-old won two of the four tackles that he made, committed one foul, and had a passing accuracy of 88%.

The Real Madrid media were impressed with Konate, with Marca, AS and Defensa Central all praising him.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona media react to JJ Gabriel leaving Man Utd for Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konate praised in Real Madrid’s defeat to Alaves

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication AS noted about Konate: ‘He had to break free more from Huijsen’s insecurity and came out on top in almost all the duels.’

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet, gave Konate 6.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘He was serious and very present in all aspects of defence, always ready to help his teammates.

‘He tried to make a last-ditch save to deny Toni Martinez’s goal, but couldn’t quite reach it.’

Marca, another Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, praised Konate for his first-half performance but was not overly impressed with his display in the second period.

The news outlet wrote: ‘First half: Impeccable in his support.

‘He lacked a bit of luck to have saved Toni Martínez’s shot.

‘BREAK NOTE : 6

‘Second half: He lacked decisiveness in some aspects of the game.

‘He also failed to contribute offensively on set pieces.

‘FINAL GRADE : 6’

READ NEXT: Erling Haaland future plunged into SERIOUS DOUBT with regular talks held over stunning Man City exit