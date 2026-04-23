Man Utd will only bid £50m for £100m-rated midfield target – tier 1 source

A top Manchester United journalist has provided the latest on midfield target Carlos Baleba, while Brighton & Hove Albion have found a replacement for the star.

Man Utd made contact for Baleba last summer as they looked to elevate their midfield options. Personal terms were agreed with the Cameroonian, but Brighton’s stunning £100million demands put INEOS off.

The transfer talks clearly distracted Baleba, as his form has dipped this season. However, United still rate Baleba very highly, and he is on the Red Devils’ shortlist as they attempt to bring in two new midfielders.

According to Laurie Whitwell, The Athletic’s Old Trafford correspondent, United are still firmly interested in Baleba, and a swoop for the 22-year-old remains ‘highly plausible’.

United recruitment chiefs believe there are strong mitigating factors for the player’s drop in form, such as their previous transfer discussions and injury issues.

Baleba shone during Brighton’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, and United officials think he is getting back to his best.

United see Baleba as someone who would complement Kobbie Mainoo perfectly. That is in contrast to Adam Wharton, who is seen as too similar to Mainoo.

Indeed, United rate Baleba’s overall data as ‘a good fit for the squad in terms of ground coverage, possession-winning and passing’.

Whitwell explains how United were willing to bid £75m for Baleba last summer, though Brighton never would have accepted such an offer as they were holding out for £100m.

Fast forward to this summer, and United value the midfield enforcer at £50m. Brighton appreciate Baleba’s form has not been as impressive this term, but it would be a big surprise if they sold at that price point.

We revealed earlier on Thursday that Brighton are preparing for life after Baleba and have set their sights on Chilean midfielder Vicente Pizarro.

Whitwell names Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni, Mateus Fernandes, Alex Scott and Joao Gomes as potential alternatives to Baleba.

Anderson is United’s dream target, though recent indications are that he will actually cost a whopping £125m – not the £100m figure that has previously been touted.

There is also concern than Manchester City may beat United to the Nottingham Forest star.

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Who will bolster Man Utd midfield?

Tchouameni has burst onto United’s radar in recent days, and he would be a top-class signing. But we understand Real Madrid are preparing a new contract for the 26-year-old to keep United at bay.

Whitwell explains how United would ideally like to sign two midfielders at no more than £70m each. This is why Sandro Tonali – valued at £100m – is another player out of reach.

That would suggest players such as Scott and Gomes could move up United’s wanted list.

It was claimed earlier this month that there is a 50 per cent chance Baleba arrives at Old Trafford this summer.

Whitwell has also confirmed United’s interest in a world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur star.