Man Utd: Stunning position INEOS expect Pochettino-led United to finish revealed

Where INEOS expect Mauricio Pochettino to guide Manchester United to in the Premier League table this season has been revealed, and it looks a tall order.

Pochettino has been chosen as the manager Man Utd believe can and will turn the ship around. Michael Carrick is expected to be sacked during a face-to-face meeting on Thursday, and on Wednesday evening, news broke of United forging a full agreement with Pochettino.

The Argentine knows the Premier League well having previously worked wonders at Tottenham before enduring a difficult spell at Chelsea.

A recent report from Flashscore claimed INEOS will task Pochettino with achieving three aims at Old Trafford.

The trio of objectives are raising standards, restoring authority in the dressing room, and establishing a clearer identity.

But while those are all admirable objectives and vitally important, the more immediate concern will be steering Man Utd away from the relegation zone and up the table.

United currently reside in 18th spot with more than a quarter of the season gone. They’ve won just one match in the Premier League, and no club in Europe’s top five leagues have conceded more than United’s mark of 30 goals.

Clearly, Pochettino is walking into a dire situation, but per the BBC, INEOS expect Champions League qualification at a minimum.

ICYMI: The four men who will join Pochettino at Man Utd as INEOS compensation bill ramps up

INEOS expect fifth spot at least

With the Premier League generally always securing an extra place in the UCL through their teams’ excellent performances in Europe, that essentially means INEOS want a fifth-placed finish.

The report stated: ‘United have made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years, but the hierarchy still believe a top-five finish is possible.’

One would assume Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are locks to place inside the top five. Of course, Man City suffering a severe penalty for their 114 FFP breaches could exclude City from the final reckoning and bump every side below them up a place.

Brighton look imperious under Fabian Hurzeler, and actually boast by far the best goal difference in the league at +19 right now.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Glazers reach decision on selling Man Utd stakes before new stadium is built

Chelsea and big-spending Tottenham have the advantage of no European football and free midweeks. The ever-impressive Brentford and Bournemouth cannot be discounted, nor can perhaps the best manager in the league, Unai Emery, and his Aston Villa side.

As such, United’s aim of UCL qualification already looks difficult to achieve given the wretched start, though in Pochettino, INEOS are believers.