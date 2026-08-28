Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is being linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United are planning to ‘submit an official bid’ for Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta once another deal is completed.

Man Utd have now completed their midfield rebuild, having invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils have also signed Karl Darlow and a few youngsters, but they remain in the market for more additions in the final few days of this transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that their current priorities are to sign a striker and a left-back, which is hardly surprising.

Man Utd need a left-back to provide cover for injury-prone Luke Shaw, while they also need competition for Benjamin Sesko up front.

Michael Carrick’s side also have Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford as potential striker options, but they could do with adding another natural No.9 and we have reported that they have been offered Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth.

Man Utd to make an ‘official bid’ for Jean-Philippe Mateta on one condition

But United are also linked with other options, including Crystal Palace standout Mateta.

A new report from Caught Offside claims Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running to sign Mateta, but Man Utd’s ‘calculated position’ is that they will not ‘submit an official bid’ until Joshua Zirkzee and/or Marcus Rashford leave.

And the Red Devils may now step up their interest in Mateta, with it reported this week that Zirkzee is on the exit ramp amid interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

On Thursday, Romano confirmed that there is a ‘deal on’ for Zirkzee, with Man Utd and Fiorentina in ‘advanced talks’ over a loan deal with a buy option.

In a follow-up report, Romano revealed the terms of Zirkzee’s possible move to Fiorentina, while he also stated that the Red Devils will move for a new striker if/when he leaves.

Romano explained: “And also a striker if Joshua Zirkzee is leaving with Fiorentina pushing. Fiorentina sent an official bid. I told you, a story from yesterday morning, offering five million euros loan fee plus a buy clause.

“There are more clubs also involved. Let’s see if Juventus to return to the table, for example, if they can sell Jonathan David, the Canadian striker. So there are more clubs also in other countries.

“If Zirkzee leaves Manchester United they will need a new striker. So there could be movement at United for the striker, for sure the left-back, and then the striker depending with Joshua Zirkzee.”