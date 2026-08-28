Liverpool ‘preparing new proposal’ for winger who’s keen on Anfield move

Liverpool are planning to make a new bid to convince Crystal Palace to sell Ismaila Sarr, according to a reliable journalist, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are set to miss out on the signing of another winger to Aston Villa.

Sarr has emerged as a top winger target for Liverpool, who have already made a bid for the Palace star.

On August 26, The Mirror reported that Liverpool have offered Palace £50million for Sarr.

The report claimed that Sarr is ‘keen on a move to Anfield’ before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Liverpool’s bid for Sarr followed the Merseyside club’s failed attempt sto get a deal done for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh.

Brighton want £70m for Minteh, but Liverpool’s two bids for the winger have been below that valuation.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Palace have rejected Liverpool’s bid for Sarr.

Romano claimed that Palace’s “plan” is to keep the 28-year-old Senegal international winger.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are not giving up on signing Sarr and are planning a new bid for the winger,

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X at 3:04pm on August 28: “Liverpool are making another push for Ismaila Sarr!

“The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

“Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through. #LFC”

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Ibrahim Mbaye set to join Aston Villa, not Liverpool

Before going for Minteh and Sarr, Liverpool explored a deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

However, PSG’s valuation of £60m for Mbaye saw the Reds move on from the winger.

It has now emerged that Mbaye is on his way to Aston Villa.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein posted on X at 4:10pm on August 28: “EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa reach agreement in principle to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

“#AVFC move for 18yo #PSG winger in process of being finalised: €55m.

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi & Nassef Sawiris relationship key to closing deal.”

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