Everton now want to sign Tottenham midfielder after Roberto De Zerbi call

Everton are among the clubs interested in a 2026 summer deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, according to a journalist, who has also reported Nottingham Forest’s desire to sign the Senegal international midfielder.

On August 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham could offload Sarr before the summer transfer window closes.

We reported at the time that Aston Villa and Brentford are among the clubs that have shown interest in the 23-year-old Senegal international midfielder.

Sarr has been on the books of Tottenham since 2021 and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2030.

The Senegal international midfielder has not been particularly great for Tottenham in recent times.

On August 22, Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Tottenham have told Sarr that they want to sell him this summer.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly does not have any plans for the 23-year-old.

Tavolieri posted on X: “Tottenham Hotspur have informed Pape Matar Sarr that he is on the transfer market.

“An invitation to leave the club that did not go down well with the Senegalese midfielder, which is why he deleted all his posts related to the club from social media.

“Talks with Galatasaray are continuing. More to follow. #THFC”

Nottingham Forest in talks with Tottenham for Pape Matar Sarr

Tavolieri provided an update on Sarr’s situation on Friday.

The journalist wrote on X at 12:41am on August 28: “Nottingham Forest have made progress in the Pape Matar Sarr deal in recent hours.

“Talks with Tottenham have advanced and could lead to a paid loan with an option to buy.

“NFFC really appreciate the Senegalese midfielder and are trying to convince him of their project.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham join Man City in Iliman Ndiaye race as surprise swap deal revealed

Everton target Pape Matar Sarr

It has now emerged that Everton, too, are keen on a deal for Sarr before the summer transfer window closes next week.

The Daily Telegraph’s Football News Correspondent, Matt Law, who has over 682,000 followers on X, has reported that Everton have shown interest in Sarr, along with Forest and Besiktas.

Law posted on X at 3:33pm on August 28: “Nottingham Forest and Besiktas have both shown an interest in signing Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham.

“Sarr has the green light to leave Spurs.”

Law added at 3:52pm: “Also Everton”

READ NEXT: Nott’m Forest reach decision on selling Neco Williams to Tottenham after De Zerbi request