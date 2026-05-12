Manchester United are reportedly ready to take advantage of the current turmoil at Real Madrid for a player who could be pushed out by teammates, while a fresh report claims the Red Devils could sign five or even six players this summer.

Old Trafford transfer chiefs are ready to make significant funds available again to bolster a squad that will be back in the Champions League again this season, and it appears that a raid on Real could be on the cards.

Indeed, Man Utd are reportedly monitoring the ongoing issues at the Estadio Bernabeu by potentially swooping for a player dubbed one of the best in the world in his position.

Man Utd change Real midfield targets

There has been a double update on the future of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, with United reportedly aiming to sign the Uruguay international in a spectacular twist this summer.

Valverde had not one but two well-publicised scraps with fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni last week, with the second seeing him rushed to hospital as he required stitches after hitting his head on a table.

Both players have apologised for their actions and for bringing the club’s name into disrepute and, following a disciplinary meeting, were fined €500,000 (£434k) each.

While Tchouameni featured in Madrid’s 2-0 El Clasico defeat to title-winning Barcelona on Sunday, Valverde is expected to be sidelined for two weeks as he recovers from his head injury.

Reports suggest that while Tchouameni was wrong for lashing out at Valverde, it’s claimed that it was the latter who was the instigator of their second clash, accusing Tchouameni of leaking their first argument.

And respected Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has revealed that several key members of the Real Madrid squad want Valverde to be sold this summer, viewing the Uruguayan as a bad influence in the dressing room.

Indeed, tension is now growing behind the scenes, with Valverde at the centre of the matter, and his future at the Bernabeu is looking increasingly uncertain.

To that end, the Mirror’s chief sports writer, Jeremy Cross, claims Man Utd are ‘planning a stunning transfer raid’ to land Valverde once the transfer window opens.

Utd ‘could look to take advantage’ of the 27-year-old’s clashes with Tchouameni by opening talks over a sensational move to Old Trafford, especially after Madrid’s players ‘sided’ with the Frenchman.

A move for Valverde comes as somewhat of a surprise, given United were initially in the mix to sign Tchouameni instead, as they hunt at least two central midfielders this summer.

However, it looks increasingly likely that Tchouameni is staying in the Spanish capital, with Valverde now the likelier of the two to be sold – despite being one of Real Madrid’s elite talents in a team now short of true star quality.

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Man Utd plotting moves for multiple signings

Manchester United are reportedly planning ‘a minimum of five’ and probably six new signings this summer, with a £52m-rated Sunderland star opening the door to a potential Old Trafford switch.

With Champions League football on the horizon again, INEOS are well aware that the next permanent manager of the club will need a squad capable of battling on multiple fronts.

Director of football Jason Wilcox is expected to be handed a sizeable kitty to further strengthen United’s first team squad, with midfield the priority.

At least two new additions are expected in the engine room, while there could also be an argument for a third, and The Sun has provided an update on the club’s summer business.

They report that United are ‘set to make a minimum of five signings’ this summer, with Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson, who is also on Man City’s radar, identified as their ‘dream transfer’.

The report explains: ‘United’s intention is to bring in three central midfielders, a left back and a back-up striker. A new goalkeeper could also come in to provide support for No.1 Senne Lammens.’

As TEAMtalk has widely documented for several months, however, Anderson looks increasingly likely to join Manchester City this summer, with the player himself favouring a switch to The Etihad.

The England star’s growing price tag, which could be anywhere between £100-120million, is an added complication and has led the Red Devils to draw up a list of midfield alternatives.

And while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is very much back on their radar, United also have what’s understood to be a growing interest in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki.

The Black Cats star also appears to have opened the door to a potential summer move, judging by his latest comments on his future.

Questioned further on a possible summer switch, Sadiki added: “My future? I still have two matches to play with Sunderland, then the World Cup, which will be very special for the Congolese people.

“And as for the rest, we’ll see next season when the time is right.”

Sources have long since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sadiki is a player of growing interest to United this summer.

Understandably, Sunderland would prefer to keep the 21-year-old at the Stadium of Light this summer, though the player himself appears to be doing little to distance himself from speculation over a departure.

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Rashford signing issue for Barcelona

A wage increase that Marcus Rashford is expected to receive could threaten a permanent switch to Barcelona, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that Hansi Flick has now made it abundantly clear internally that he wants the Manchester United loanee to stay in Catalunya long-term.

The England international once again justified Flick’s faith during El Clasico, scoring a stunning free-kick against Real Madrid as Barca sealed the LaLiga title, and we understand the German coach has been hugely impressed not only by Rashford’s performances on the pitch, but also by his professionalism, mentality and willingness to fully embrace Barcelona’s squad rotation system.

Flick has now communicated directly to Camp Nou president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco that he would like Rashford to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

However, despite Flick’s desire to keep him, securing a permanent agreement this summer remains highly complicated financially.

Barcelona are currently unlikely to activate their €30million (£26m / $35m) option to buy this summer, but TEAMtalk understands alternative structures are now being explored.

One proposal under discussion would involve extending Rashford’s loan for another season, potentially with an obligation to buy included in 2027.

United, however, are not enthusiastic about that solution. Indeed, sources indicate United believe there are several clubs prepared to negotiate a permanent transfer immediately, with Arsenal among the sides to have enquired about Rashford’s situation in recent months.

Despite that outside interest, the player’s stance has remained completely unchanged – Barcelona is the only destination he wants.

There is also now another major financial complication emerging behind the scenes.

Our sources indicate Rashford is due a 25 per cent increase on his United wages following their qualification for next season’s Champions League. That uplift would hand the forward a substantial pay rise and this creates another issue for United.

Sources state te Old Trafford hierarchy remain focused on reducing the club’s overall wage bill as part of their wider restructuring plans and Rashford’s increase would only intensify that situation.

With Rashford already among the club’s top earners, the prospect of his salary rising even further makes it increasingly unlikely United would want him reintegrated into the squad long-term.

While United continue to publicly insist Rashford could still have a future at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands the club’s footballing hierarchy no longer realistically envisage reintegrating him into their plans.

Rashford still has two-years remaining on his current contract, but all signs increasingly point towards his future lying away from Manchester United with Barcelona remaining his overwhelming priority.