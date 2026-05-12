Mohamed Salah could be bound for Turkey, if the latest reports are to be believed, while Liverpool reportedly have as many as six Premier League forwards on their radar this summer.

It could be all change in Liverpool’s forward line this summer, particularly in the wide areas, with finding a replacement for Salah most certainly the biggest challenge as the Anfield legend prepares to depart.

And while Liverpool figure out how to replace the irreplaceable, one club looks like they have an advantage when it comes to winning the race to sign Salah.

Salah signing boxes ticked off

Fenerbahce are reported to have ticked three major boxes when it comes to delivering everything Salah wants from his next major move.

The Turkish Super Lig runners-up, who lost out to Galatasaray in the race for the title, are in the mix to sign the impending Liverpool free agent, although they must first fulfil his demands.

First of those is for Salah to still be playing at the top level in Europe, with Fener set to take place in the Champions League qualifiers at the start of next season.

It’s also reported in Turkish outlet Sabah, that Fenerbahce are ready to offer the 33-year-old €10million per-year, which is similar to the figure he is currently on at Anfield.

Add in the fact that the Turkish side are also willing to offer the stability of a three-year deal as well, and Salah could be laughing all the way to the bank.

The report also adds that while Fener have held talks with Salah’s agent, Galatasaray have also been in contact with the forward’s teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Indeed, Milliyet claims that Gala are willing to make Liverpool a ‘decent offer for a player in the final year of his contract’.

They add that the 34-year-old player ‘responded positively’ to the interest, after Galatasaray first contacted him last summer.

The likelihood of Liverpool moving on from Van Dijk appears slim, however, despite the fact that Jeremy Jacquet will be arriving in the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Six Prem forwards on Liverpool radar

With Liverpool plotting a major revamp of their forward line this summer, a reliable report has named six Premier League forwards who are on the transfer radar ahead of the summer.

Having offloaded Luis Diaz, Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez last summer, and suffering the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, the Reds then brought in Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while promising youngster was also given increased game time.

However, there are more significant changes on the way, with club legend Mohamed Salah departing on a free transfer, while Federico Chiesa is also expected to be on his way and TEAMtalk has been told that Cody Gakpo could also be sold if a suitable bid is made for the Dutch winger.

While RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande remains the top option to replace Salah, in a move that would make him Liverpool’s third most expensive signing ever, The Athletic has detailed six players who would provide Premier League experience instead.

The six already in the English top flight are Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), Rayan (Bournemouth), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville (both West Ham).

Moves for Summerville, Bowen and Kudus will almost certainly hinge on whether the clubs they play for retain their Premier League status.

If West Ham go down, Bowen and Summerville will be available to buy. If it’s Spurs who drop down to the Championship, then Kudus will be on the move.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Gordon appears to have cooled in recent weeks, with our sources revealing that a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich is now taking shape for the former Everton star.

On Minteh, The Athletic wrote how Slot ‘already has experience of working with Minteh’ who ‘spent a season on loan under him at Dutch side Feyenoord’.

He is also considered ‘the cheapest of the options’, although ‘that would partly be because of his lack of output’.

Indeed, Minteh would need to make a significant leap from the three goals and four assists in 32 Premier League appearances in all competitions he has contributed for Brighton so far this season.

On Rayan, the report stated: “The Brazilian is capable of playing on both flanks, but the left-footer is another who is most comfortable playing from the right.

“He uses his pace and power to carry the ball forward into central areas and has the physical frame and aerial ability required to succeed in the Premier League, even at such a young age.”

As for non-Premier League forwards also on Liverpool’s radar, per the report, they include Diomande and Antonio Nusa (both RB Leipzig), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Bradley Barcola (PSG) and Kenan Yildiz (Juventus).

Romano delivers definitive Slot future update

Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool, while three other top reporters have weighed in on what’s happening with Xabi Alonso.

Ask Liverpool fans right now and you might find the majority want Slot gone. Boos rang around Anfield once again over the weekend, and not just once.

Slot’s decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha was met with a chorus of jeers from the crowd in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Post-match, Slot claimed the young forward was suffering from cramp.

There were further boos at full-time, and with Xabi Alonso – who starred for Liverpool during his playing days between 2004-09 – readily available, there’s rampant speculation a managerial change is on the horizon.

What’s more, Alonso over the past few days has opened doors to moving to England and managing in the Premier League.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Alonso’s next job will not be at Anfield. Furthermore, there are no discussions of any kind taking place that would see Alonso wind up on Merseyside.

“Some Liverpool fans hope for a change [of manager], but Liverpool, so far, have not made any contact with Xabi Alonso,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“And Liverpool are trusting Arne Slot. They’re supporting Arne Slot.”

Romano went on to stress Liverpool still plan to hold an ‘end of season review’, but as it stands, there are ZERO indications Slot will be removed from power.

What’s more, there are no talks whatsoever between Alonso’s camp and Liverpool, never mind between Liverpool and the man himself. Indeed, it now looks increasingly likely that Alonso could end up at Chelsea instead.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Liverpool news: Geertruida signing boost; huge double deal

Arne Slot will be delighted as Liverpool have a second chance at signing Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida following the latest developments.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are planning a colossal double coup that’ll get the fans back on side and prove why their decision to stick with Arne Slot is the right one.

Finally, the Reds are set for disappointment in their efforts to sign a top Monaco midfield target, with Newcastle poised to win the race for his signature.