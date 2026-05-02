Manchester United could bring two players back to the Premier League as they seek reinforcements in central midfield and up front, according to reports.

Man Utd will sign two midfielders this summer as Casemiro’s contract is ending and Manuel Ugarte is in line to be sold. United are also in the market for a new striker to provide competition and cover for Benjamin Sesko, as Joshua Zirkzee is expected to head back to Italy via a permanent transfer.

INEOS chiefs are known to be prioritising players with Premier League experience, a strategy implemented last summer that has worked wonders this season. And reports suggest this could see former Nottingham Forest star Danilo return to England…

New Man Utd midfield target

United hold interest in 25-year-old Brazilian Danilo and have made an ‘enquiry’ about his situation at Botafogo, as per Botafogo-centric website FogaoNet (via Sport Witness).

The Red Devils see Danilo as a potential replacement for his compatriot Casemiro in the No 6 role at Old Trafford.

Botafogo signed the player from Forest for €25million (£21.5m) last summer and intend to make profit at the end of the campaign by selling him for €40m (£35m).

Palmeiras and Flamengo are both interested in Danilo, but Botafogo will only sell him to a European side. In addition to United, Fulham, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and Zenit St Petersburg are all eyeing Danilo.

The two-time Brazil international made 62 appearances across two and a half years at Forest. He has excelled since joining Botafogo, notching 10 goals and seven assists in 37 matches so far.

Carlos Baleba has emerged as United’s priority target for the midfield now that Elliot Anderson is closing in on a switch to Manchester City. But Danilo is an option for United’s second midfield capture.

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Surprise striker rumour

Danilo is not the only ex-Premier League star who may join United in the summer, as Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim Donyell Malen is another target.

The Dutch striker left Aston Villa in January to join Roma on an initial loan that is widely expected to become permanent for €25m.

Malen’s ‘sensational’ form – heralding 12 goals in 16 games – has seen him burst onto Man Utd’s ‘radar’.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on Malen’s situation ahead of potential talks this summer.

The report suggests Roma could double their money on the 27-year-old by selling him for €50m (£43m).

Manager latest

The permanent Man Utd job is ‘Michael Carrick’s to lose’, according to Old Trafford reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Carrick is the ‘frontrunner’ for the role thanks to his excellent work as interim.

But Luckhurst adds that United have been monitoring Fabian Hurzeler, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner all season.

Hurzeler appears to be a new name on United’s radar, though he is currently deemed too inexperienced to get the job this summer. As such, the Brighton boss may be a target for the future.

If United surprisingly opt against Carrick, then Iraola is the most likely to be approached.

He has done a superb job at Bournemouth and will become a free agent in the summer.