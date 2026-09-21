Complete Man Utd star ‘not enjoying his football’ under Michael Carrick – Michael Owen

Michael Owen has given a brutal verdict on Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford after watching him in action against Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.

The former Man Utd striker was not at all impressed with Rashford and believes that the England international winger is not enjoying his football.

Rashford started for Man Utd in their 1-1 draw with Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League on Sunday.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick deployed Rashford on his favoured left wing.

With Slovenia international striker Benjamin Sesko injured, Carrick played Matheus Cunha as the number nine, Bryan Mbeumo on the left wing and Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role.

Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd, came off after 77 minutes, having had two of his six shots on target and creating four chances.

Former Liverpool and Man Utd striker Owen was not at impressed with Rashford and believes that when Sesko is back to full fitness and available to start matches, then the former Barcelona loanee could be dropped.

Michael Owen tears into Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford

Owen told Premier League Productions, as relayed by Metro: “On the left, Marcus Rashford has been probably the quietest of those attackers.

“He was quiet again today in his body language, just the glum face.

“He just doesn’t seem to be loving his football which has been a permanent frustration with Marcus.

“It does look like the weight of the world is on his shoulders and you just think how? Why?

“He’s living everybody’s dream. Surely there’s something behind the scenes that is making him look as if he’s not enjoying his football at the moment.

“Last chance saloon was Barcelona. I couldn’t believe his luck in getting a team like Barcelona.

“He does reasonably well out there, but not well enough for them to keep him and then they end up spending fortunes to replace him by buying Anthony Gordon.

“So, it wasn’t all perfect. It wasn’t all rosy despite any spin that people put on it.

“And then he comes back to Manchester United. He’s done okay, but only okay.

“And he needs to probably do a little bit better in that front three because his is the position in the attack that would be vulnerable.

“There’s a bit of a demand for Benjamin Sesko to come back in and start, injury permitting of course.

“But if that happens, Cunha is going to go on the left and Rashford would be the weak link in that attack as things stand.”

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Michael Owen questions Marcus Rashford’s mentality

While critical of his performance, Owen has raved about Rashford’s attributes and thinks that he is a complete footballer.

However, the pundit believes that the 28-year-old winger has a problem with his mentality.

Owen continued about Rashford: “There is nothing that that lad hasn’t got.

“He is so tall, such a great athlete. His touch and his skill levels are unbelievable. He’s quick.

“He’s got everything that you would want in a player, and it just shows you if you haven’t got that [mentality], that is the most important thing in football.

“Not even a question. If you’re mentally strong then you can go far in the game and he has got absolutely everything.

“When he’s confident when he’s happy and everything then he can be a world beater.

“But it’s not often he’s got that between his ears ticking. It’s not often that he’s in the right frame of mind.

“He’s 28 now, he should be in his prime. He should be absolutely tearing defences apart, scoring loads of goals.

“We’re talking about what records he can break. He has got that ability to do it, and he’s shown it in patches, but just not seeing it on a consistent basis.”

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