Michael Carrick sack: Mark Goldbridge gives three-word verdict after Man Utd defeat to Como, makes COMPLETE U-turn

Mark Goldbridge has changed his tune on Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and has called for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to get rid of him “tonight”.

Man Utd’s already disastrous season suffered yet another low on Wednesday evening, as they lost 4-1 to Como in Italy in the Champions League.

It was an abject performance from Man Utd, who conceded the opening goal of the match after just two minutes.

After the match, Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes slammed Carrick’s tactics.

Carrick himself did not give a straight answer when he was asked whether Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are still backing him.

Pressure on Man Utd manager Michael Carrick increasing

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that pressure on Man Utd manager Carrick is only going to increase.

Bailey said after the match: “The Manchester United squad have been firmly behind Michael Carrick from the start of his tenure, but that match on the edge of Lake Como was anything but pretty.

“For the first time, the players looked lost and not fully committed to the plans laid out by Carrick and his staff.

“Whilst clearly the players are failing to produce, as we know in football it is much easier to sack the manager than any player.

“The pressure is firmly on now, to say the least, and there are a tough run of games before the next international break – which looks like being a massive crossroads for Carrick and United as a whole.”

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Mark Goldbridge wants Michael Carrick sacked

Mark Goldbridge has also given his take on Carrick, calling for INEOS to sack the manager now.

The well-known Man Utd fan, who has 1.1million followers on X and 2.3million subscribers on his YouTube channel, thinks that it is time that INEOS got rid of Carrick.

Goldbridge wrote on X at 7:20pm on October 21: “Sack him tonight”.

The YouTuber added at 8:30pm: “Carrick and his staff just aren’t up to the level required.

“If the club persist with this they are deluded.”

This is a complete U-turn from Goldbridge, who said on October 13 that Man Utd should sack director of football, Jason Wilcox, and not Carrick.

Goldbridge said on The United Stand: “I am going to go a little bit out there because I don’t think either of you will go with this.

“I think the club could help Michael Carrick.

“I think we need a big change at the club, and I think that, as much as it’s horrible to sack someone, I would sack Jason Wilcox.

“And the reason I would do is I think it would, I think the fans would react really well to this because I think the blame the board for the transfer window, which I disagree with you, Phil.

“I think it was absolutely crap.”

When asked why Wilcox, Goldbridge responded: “I think if you did that, it’s a bit like what Wayne was saying about, give Carrick a bit of authority.

“A lot of people feel like he is weak, he’s an interim.

“So, if you sack Wilcox, you are almost going, look, we made a lot of mistakes in the summer transfer window, Jason has got responsibility for that.

“Santos isn’t being picked by Carrick, and a lot of people are questioning that, but you would put two and two together and go, clearly Carrick didn’t want Santos.

“It gives Michael a little bit of time, gives him a bit of authority, if that’s the plan that we want to stick with him.

“I don’t think Jason Wilcox has done a particularly good job, and we have sacked so many managers.

“If we can be ruthless with managers, why can’t we be ruthless with the director of football who, quite honestly, has not done a good job for a couple of years.

“I think that if they continue down the road of what we are doing, I can’t see it getting any better, but if you make that change in the boardroom, it could be Berrada, I don’t think, it would be Berrada, could be Vivell, but make a change where the fans are intelligent enough to go, the club are acknowledging there’s something not right there.

“Could be a head of fitness, could be a head of fitness, because if you get rid of your head of fitness, people go, there’s a problem with the fitness.

“But take the pressure off.

“If Carrick’s the guy that we are going to stick with for the next year or two, do something as a club to help him because I think we are terrible at that, I think we are really bad.”

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