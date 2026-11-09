Mauricio Pochettino shock stance on replacing Michael Carrick as Man Utd manager emerges

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in taking charge of Manchester United, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are planning to sack Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have headed into the international break third from bottom in the Premier League table.

The thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday means that Carrick’s side have picked up just eight points from 10 matches.

Man Utd were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage earlier in the season.

In the Champions League, Man Utd have won two of their four games.

Man Utd have been a nightmare so far this season, leading to manager Carrick being under intense pressure.

It emerged earlier on Monday that former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is now the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

Pochettino has been in charge of the USA national football team since September 2024.

The Argentine manager signed a new deal in August 2026 to continue in the role as USMNT manager until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

However, according to talkSPORT, Pochettino would still ‘be interested’ in replacing Carrick as the Man Utd manager right now, which comes as a shock given that he only recently committed his long-term future to the USA.

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Man Utd stance on sacking Michael Carrick – sources

Before Man Utd’s match against Villa, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are backing Carrick.

We reported that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, believes that Carrick is the right manager to take the team forward.

After the draw at Old Trafford, Bailey told us that Wilcox is still behind Carrick, although a meeting is planned at Carrington in the coming days to make a final decision.

Bailey said: “I am told Manchester United’s hierarchy are due to meet at Carrington early next week, with Michael Carrick’s future very much under discussion.

“The meeting was already planned even before the recent fixtures. That was the plan.

“They considered Carrick’s position after the Bournemouth game but did not want a long-term interim had they made a change.

“Jason Wilcox now goes into the international break with a huge decision to make, as TEAMtalk has already revealed he is the Kingmaker and will ultimately decide whether Carrick stays or not.

“They have done their due diligence on the available options, be it Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte or Unai Emery.

“The decision on Carrick will again now be discussed at length, but Wilcox has thus shown his backing for Carrick.”

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