Man Utd: Total cost to sack Carrick and hire Pochettino revealed – the amount will DELIGHT Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to turn to Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Michael Carrick

With Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United boss now described by sources as untenable, a break clause in his contract, plus one in Mauricio Pochettino’s deal with the United States, means the total cost of sacking their manager and appointing their preferred successor will not hit the Red Devils too hard in the pocket.

Carrick was given the permanent United job over the summer after a superb spell as interim manager, which guided the club back into the Champions League. But less than six months after landing the job full-time, the 45-year-old is to fall on his sword, having collected just one Premier League win all season, to leave the club 18th in the table.

The INEOS co-ownership team, led by Britain’s second wealthiest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have made some questionable decisions since taking control in February 2024, though placing a break clause in Carrick’s contract could yet prove one of their smartest choices yet.

Indeed, it is understood that Carrick agreed a two-year deal upon his appointment, worth an estimated £5m per year, or around £96,000 a week.

However, under the terms of the clause, it’s understood that sacking him would mean the club only having to pay off for the remainder of this season. With just seven months remaining in that initial year, any pay-off to Carrick would be worth around £2.9m.

Confirming a break clause in that deal, journalist Ben Jacobs said last month: “Michael Carrick has a break clause, so if they part ways he’ll be paid out for the season and that’s it.”

And with sources revealing that Pochettino is now ready to say yes to the Red Devils job and would ‘jump at the chance’ to succeed Carrick, Ratcliffe will also be enthused by the costs he would incur to prise the 54-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss out of his contract with the USMNT…

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Revealed: How much it would cost Man Utd to get Pochettino

Furthermore, it has now come to light how much it would also cost to get Pochettino out of the recent four-year contract extension he signed with the United States, which currently runs through until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

It has now emerged that the release clause in the Argentine’s contract is £10m, which is not a prohibitive figure for United.

Former Tottenham player and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara read this out live on air on the radio station at 10:39pm on Monday November 9, 2026: “TalkSPORT understands that Michael Carrick’s future will be decided by Sir Jim Ratcliffe tomorrow in a meeting in Monaco.

“Initial reports suggest that Pochettino’s release clause is £10million, a figure that took sources close to Old Trafford by surprise.”

That update came after Jacobs wrote on X at 10:19pm on November 9: “Michael Carrick’s #MUFC contract contains a one-year break clause, making an exit more affordable than with previous Manchester United managers.

“Mauricio Pochettino, one of the leading contenders for the role, also has a release clause, which multiple sources believe will not prove prohibitive if #MUFC choose to proceed.

“The former Spurs and Chelsea boss is open to the role despite only recently having extended his contract with US Soccer.

“Free agents Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have also been discussed.

“£3m due to Newcastle if Howe were to be appointed.”

Basically, if United decide to move for Pochettino after axing Carrick, the total cost will be around £12.9m, a relatively small price compared to what it would cost if the unthinkable happened and the club were relegated from the Premier League.

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