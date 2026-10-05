Harry Kane: GAME OVER for Man Utd as Bayern Munich make major ‘breakthrough’

Manchester United’s already slim chances of bringing Harry Kane to Old Trafford have grown even smaller, with Bayern Munich making a major “breakthrough” over a new contract for the striker, according to a reliable German journalist.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 10 that Man Utd want to sign England international striker Kane in 2027.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and sources have told us that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on bringing the former Tottenham Hotspur to the Red Devils.

We reported at the time that Bayern were confident that Kane would sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Over the weekend, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Kane was edging closer to a new deal with Bayern.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The good news for Bayern is that the agreement between Bayern and Harry Kane, his father, his brother Charlie, who takes care of his future, the conversations are going very, very well.

“The final details left between Kane and Bayern are also getting closer.

“I told you they have almost done a financial agreement with Kane, so the salary is ready for his new deal.

“Now it’s about length of the contract and to clarify [release] clause, no clause, matching rights, no matching rights.

“There are a few things to clarify between Bayern and Harry Kane, but these things are getting reduced day by day, week by week.

“Bayern are getting closer.

“Harry Kane is more than tempted and so I think this new deal for Kane at Bayern is going to be completed quite soon.

“It’s a matter of days and now Harry is completely focused on the English national team, to help his national team at the best level possible as he always did.

“Then back to Bayern, Bundesliga, Champions League football, Ballon d’Or 26th of October in London is going to be a big moment for him.

“So it’s going to be very interesting situation, very interesting situation, very interesting couple of weeks and I expect also in these weeks, these months also Kane to meet again with Bayern to close his new contract at the club.”

Romano further said on Monday that there is confidence that Kane will put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayern.

The Italian journalist said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Yeah, the conversation is going very well for Harry Kane.

“I maintain the optimism I have been reporting over the recent months, weeks and even days here on the podcast because the feeling around Harry Kane, all those close to Harry Kane and Bayern management is that they will continue together.

“So, the new contract at Bayern is getting done.

“From what I understand, there is already agreement on financial numbers on Harry Kane.

“So, in terms of salary, in terms of bonuses, everything has been agreed between Bayern and Harry Kane.

“What’s missing now, not in a negative way, just being discussed it’s about the length of the contract and the eventual release clause.

“Harry Kane had a special clause to be activated only in January in his contract that is now expiring in a few months at Bayern.

“So, he had the special clause to eventually go back to English clubs in 2025 and 2026.

“He didn’t take that clause because he was very happy at Bayern.

“So now they are discussing the terms of this contract, the details of this contract, but the numbers, the salary is already agreed, and so, I think very soon it could be closed and signed.”

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Bayern Munich make Harry Kane ‘breakthrough’

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that there has been a “breakthrough in principle” between Kane and Bayern over a new deal, which is bad news for Man Utd.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:02pm on October 5: “EXCLUSIVE | Breakthrough in principle between Harry Kane and FC Bayern over a new contract.

“Negotiations are now moving in the final direction.

“New contract planned until 2029 for the 33 y/o world-class striker and Ballon d’Or favourite.

“Last details are being clarified. Signing not scheduled yet.

“As always reported, Kane’s plan was always to extend his contract.”

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