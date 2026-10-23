Carrick confirms talks held with Man Utd hierarchy; reacts to stripping Fernandes of captaincy claims

Michael Carrick has addressed a number of burning topics during a press conference on Friday, including his own position at Manchester United and whether Bruno Fernandes will be stripped of the captaincy.

Carrick is a man under serious pressure right now, with very little going right for the Man Utd boss. Results on the pitch are dire, with United winless in seven. Injuries are racking up, players are speaking out, and the club are giving serious consideration to hiring a new manager.

The decision has been made to stick with Carrick for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth. However, there is a growing sense that encounter will be Carrick’s last as United manager.

Antonio Conte, Fabian Hurzeler, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery have all been linked with taking Carrick’s job over the past week.

Conte has even spoken publicly about the links, though Brighton boss Hurzeler has chosen to remain in situ and won’t answer the call if it comes.

In any case, Carrick spoke to reporters on Friday and understandably, the subject of his future – more precisely whether or not he has one at Old Trafford – was broached.

Carrick confirmed he has spoken to United officials about his position in the aftermath of the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como on Wednesday evening.

However, Carrick’s response wasn’t the sort you’d expect from a man who’s been told his time is up.

“We have spoke, always conversations going on,” he said (as cited by the MEN). “A reaction [needed] from me. Our responsibility is to lead.

“I will hold that umbrella for me to get wet, and everyone stays dry. 100 percent I can turn it round.”

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Carrick responds to Bruno Fernandes captaincy question

Other subjects discussed included whether Bruno Fernandes will be stripped of the captaincy following his outburst post-Como, and dressing room harmony in a wider context.

On Fernandes specifically, Carrick said: “The most important thing for me is the team, the squad and the dynamics.

“It is about the football club, and doing what is best for it… I will always do what’s best for the football club.”

Asked if he’s spoken to Fernandes about his comments which can be read here, Carrick replied: “If I spoke to him or not, I don’t think this is the time to go into that in much detail.”

On the spirit in the dressing room, Carrick concluded: “It is not divided. We just need to get back to doing what we do best.”

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