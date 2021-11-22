Man Utd caretaker manager Michael Carrick is ‘very clear’ on the changes he will make after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

The Norwegian was sacked on Sunday following Man Utd’s abysmal 4-1 defeat to Watford. His position had been under threat ever since the 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool, but the manner of the loss at Vicarage Road forced the club’s board into action.

Carrick, who made 464 appearances for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2018, will take charge for the next few games. His first match in the technical area will be against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Man Utd are busy searching for an interim manager to take over until the end of the campaign. In terms of permanent replacements, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked.

At his first press conference in the hot seat, Carrick sent a parting message to Solskjaer. “First of all it’s been an emotional time for everyone at the club,” he said (via Manchester Evening News). “I worked with Ole for three years and known him for a lot longer. Knowing the person that he is, the values that he has, how he treats people. To see him lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club.

“I think you can tell from the emotion yesterday what he meant to everyone. Results are everything – as much as you build the right environment, you don’t get what you deserve. A massive thank you from us all.”

Attention then turned to changes Carrick could make to the starting lineup. He remained coy but did suggest that new players could come into the fore.

“We will have to wait and see really,” he added. “I worked with Ole closely, similair beliefs as a coach and manager. Got my own personality but it is very similar because that is why we worked together.

“I’m not giving my plans away but I am very clear in my own mind.”

On the club’s disappointing run of form, the former midfielder said: “We could sit and talk through all certain things. Not the time to look back now, know what I could have done in my own mind better.

“It’s easy to look elsewhere, as a player I was exactly the same. For me what’s next is a flight to Spain and preparing for tomorrow.”

Maguire urges players to restore Man Utd pride

Club captain Harry Maguire was also at the press conference. He said: “The players need to take responsibility. We are in this together. Ultimately the manager has paid the price, we are all so disappointed by that. We know we haven’t been good enough. We have spoken about that. The lads want to succeed.

“It has been a very hard time as players, [with] the amount of respect we had for the boss. We’ve been on a journey together.

“For him to come in and talk to us yesterday it was tough. The result on Saturday wasn’t good enough but the results of recent have not been good enough. It’s a results business and Ole has paid the price and we have to take a big reponsibility too. We need to get this club back to where it was.”

The centre-back admitted that United’s problems had ‘snowballed’ in recent weeks. “I think in football you have ups and downs. The toughest time for many at club level,” he continued.

“It hasn’t been good enough, not delivering indiviudally or collectively. It snowballed from one thing to another.

“We have to find something within ourselves to find that focus and mentality.”

