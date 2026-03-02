TEAMtalk understands that Bruno Fernandes is planning to sit down with Manchester United this summer to discuss his future, but sources close to the club suggest the Portuguese star is showing few signs of wanting to depart Old Trafford.

Fernandes, 31, had the opportunity to leave Manchester United last season, when he had a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League on the table.

However, the midfield maestro has instead cemented his status as a real captain figure for the club, thriving under interim boss Michael Carrick and leading by example both on and off the pitch.

With just over 18 months left on his current deal and United holding an option to extend for another year, potentially keeping him at the club until he’s 34, Fernandes’ future appears increasingly intertwined with the Red Devils’ plans.

Talks are now due to take place at the end of the season, but increasingly it seems both sides will confirm their belief their futures are best served together.

Indeed, sources indicate that, much like teammates Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, Fernandes is now seen as a pivotal figure in the club’s vision, especially in the short to medium term.

“Bruno is a key figure, that is no secret, but you can see he is central to what Michael Carrick has been doing,” a source told TEAMtalk. “He is enjoying life under Carrick, he is embracing his role and the club are very happy with him.”

Fernandes thriving under ‘great manager’ Carrick

As United prepare for a crucial summer, all signs point to Fernandes remaining at the heart of Carrick’s project, with the club eager to build around their inspirational captain rather than entertain any exit talk.

The Portuguese international has played every minute of United’s seven Premier League games since Carrick’s appointment as interim manager, of which the club have won six and drawn one.

The attacking midfielder has notched two goals and five assists in those matches, highlighting his continued importance to the team in Carrick’s system.

And from what Fernandes has said about Carrick, it’s safe to assume he’s confident of continuing his good form under his new manager.

“I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility,” the United skipper said earlier this month. “He’s very good with the words.

“I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. I was sure that Michael could be a great manager, and he’s just showing it.”

