Archie Gray will find himself a man in serious demand this summer, with some of German football’s biggest names joining a Spanish giant and several Premier League suitors in monitoring his and Tottenham Hotspur’s situation, sources can confirm.

Sources say that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both monitoring Gray. They both see him as a player with huge potential, and Spurs precarious position in the table could make him a realistic prospect.

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as a key figure at Tottenham Hotspur since his £40m (€47.5m, $55m) arrival from Leeds United in July 2024. Highly versatile and composed, Gray can operate in central midfield, centre back or at right-back, roles in which he has excelled in, despite the team’s challenges this season that see them badly threatened by relegation.

Spurs’ current campaign has been fraught with difficulty, leaving them in a precarious position in the Premier League table and with just 10 games remaining. The club is seriously fighting to avoid relegation, sitting just four points clear of the drop zone, and, having failed to win in any of their last 10 Premier League games – a run stretching back to December 28 – they are in the midst of their worst run of form in 33 years, and at exactly the worst time.

As a result of their struggles, the door has opened up for external interest in some of their promising assets.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – the latter of whom looked at him when it was apparent he would be leaving Leeds two summers ago – are also now keen on a move for the England Under-21 international this summer.

We understand both clubs appreciate his potential and believe he could develop into a top player under their guidance. Bayern are known for nurturing talent, while Dortmund have a knack for giving young players opportunities in big games.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Premier League interest in Archie Gray – sources

Sources say he would also be of interest to numerous Premier League sides should they get relegated. This would allow Gray to stay in England if he wishes, with several clubs prepared to make bids for the talented midfielder.

Tottenham will be keen to hold on to Gray, though, as they look to stabilise their squad and push for better results into next season and beyond, whichever league they find themselves in. Losing him would be a blow to their youth development strategy.

The upcoming summer transfer window promises to be busy if Spurs fail to improve their league standing. Gray’s future is bright, and his next club could be one of Europe’s biggest if they do suffer relegation to the Championship.

It’s already been reported that Real Madrid are also watching him with interest as they look to bring in more top British talent, with sources also able to confirm the Spanish giants are, too, keeping a close eye on his development, though at this stage it has not gone beyond the observation process.

With his contract running until 2030, Spurs do have some security, but the interest from Germany highlights how highly he is rated. Fans of the north London side will be hoping he stays put and helps the team climb the table – assuming relegation is avoided first!

Tottenham latest: Tudor sack talk as two names are touted as replacements

In other transfer news, Spurs defender Micky van de Ven has chosen the club he wants to join in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk brings the latest on the situation of the Dutch star.

Meanwhile, seriously concerned Tottenham supporters now believe Igor Tudor needs to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday if he is to stay in charge for the remainder of the season, and with two candidates named as potential replacements, comments made by midfielder Yves Bissouma have set “serious alarm bells ringing”.

As the race to become Spurs’ next permanent manager heats up, the club have reportedly switched their focus towards another Croatian, although they will have a potential Manchester United battle on their hands come the summer should they choose to pursue him, according to a report.

And finally, Amanda Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, are understood to have the funding in place – believed to be more than £3 billion – to buy Tottenham, sources have confirmed to us, although a major issue has now presented itself in their quest to buyout the Lewis family’s majority stakeholding.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.