Arsenal have reportedly ‘received a huge boost’ as they are more likely than Tottenham Hotspur to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

The Gunners made a shock enquiry for Goretkza during this year’s winter transfer window, but there is a greater chance of the deal materialising in the summer as he is in the final few months of his contract.

Arsenal entered the market for a potential midfield signing in the final days of the January window as they looked to fill the void left by injured Mikel Merino, with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali also mooted as a potential solution.

However, the north London side did not end up making a signing as head coach Mikel Arteta instead stuck with the players already at his disposal, though he could turn back to Goretzka in the summer.

A report from German journalist Christian Falk for Cfb Bayern Insider claims Arteta is ‘looking to add an experienced holding midfielder’ to his squad this summer.

Following Arsenal’s swoop for Goretkza in January, the German international ‘informed Arsenal that he had given his word to Bayern to remain at the club for the rest of the season’ and this ’caused the move to fall through’.

Now, though, Arsenal have ‘received a huge boost’ as Goretzka ‘prefers a move’ to the Premier League over other European leagues and while rivals Spurs are ‘keen’ to sign him, the midfielder ‘wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football’.

So, Arsenal stand out as a likely destination for Goretkza and a move to the Emirates ‘is a strong possibility if the club submits an offer’.

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Romano also thinks Bayern star is Premier League bound

A recent update by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that a move for Goretzka is possible heading into the summer, with it a “guarantee” that Arsenal “will work on” signing a new midfielder ahead of next season.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible.

“But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners threaten Liverpool hijack for ‘marquee signing’

It has also been reported that the Gunners are in the market for yet another centre-back, with Liverpool given a firm challenger in the race for a ‘marquee signing’ in the summer.

Outgoings, too, are expected at Arsenal in the summer, with Kai Havertz among those at risk of being replaced as his current club have their eye on his long-term successor.

And with several of Arsenal’s current forwards underperforming, the Premier League leaders are said to have their eye on a Newcastle United star and are on pole for his signature.