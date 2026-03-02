Manchester United are understood to have set a ‘deadline’ for naming their new permanent manager, and, with Jurgen Klopp one stunning yet highly ambitious consideration for the role, a trusted source has lifted the lid on INEOS’s new four-strong wishlist.

The Red Devils collected another win on Sunday as their march under interim manager Michael Carrick showed no signs of abating. Despite falling behind to Crystal Palace to a well-placed Maxence Lacroix header, Manchester United were able to fight back to claim a 2-1 win that now means Carrick has collected an incredible six wins and a draw from his seven matches at the helm, so far.

With United well on track to secure a place in the Champions League again next season – and England’s impressive coefficient with UEFA means the Premier League are near-certain to claim five places once again – Gary Neville has described his former Old Trafford teammate as being in the “box seat” to claim the job permanently.

And while Carrick undeniably remains a strong option to become the long-term successor to Ruben Amorim, the Manchester Evening News are adamant that the club also have three other ambitious prospective appointments in their sights, too and before they just give the job to the 44-year-old without running checks and due diligence on the other contenders.

That information tallies exactly with what Dean Jones exclusively reported for us on February 20, when he also made clear that INEOS were still assessing several other candidates first.

However, in the MEN‘s latest update, they make it clear that Carrick ‘will be handed a permanent contract should he secure Champions League qualification.’

But should they fail in that objective, then it is made clear that United ‘will decide to look elsewhere’ and having set a ‘deadline’ of ‘before the World Cup kicks off in North America’ on June 11 to appoint their new permanent boss.

Explaining the significance of that date, the report adds: ‘This would enable the chosen one to monitor potential targets at the tournament and make signings, while planning pre-season preparations for the following month.’

And should the club decide to go down the alternatives route, it’s revealed they have THREE other top contenders in mind, though there is an admission that one of those, in Klopp, is wildly ambitious and with an acceptance that such a move is pie in the sky…

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Man Utd manager: Klopp one of three hugely ambitious targets

Indeed, according to the report, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp – who is whispered to be ready to return to front-line football management, despite strong denials to the contrary – has ‘admirers in the corridors of power’ at Old Trafford but that isn’t seen as a ‘viable option.

Of course, his long and emotional attachment to Liverpool, together with the fact that the 58-year-old has made clear on numerous occasions that he won’t ever manage another Premier League side, means United will likely be wasting their time even enquiring for the German and despite their well-documented admiration.

Klopp also knows he would burn his Liverpool reputation by taking a job with their fierce rivals and that is why the club accepts they have next to no chance of landing the current Red Bull Head of Global Soccer.

They do have other candidates in mind, however, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique touted as the coach who ‘remains the preferred choice of numerous senior figures,’ though again, he’s another they expect to miss out on with the ‘fear’ that ‘he will sign a contract extension’ at the French club.

The MEN also claims there is interest in Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who they feel ‘has slipped under the radar’ as a potential candidate.

The Argentine’s contract with Atleti runs until 2027, so there is a belief he would not command a huge amount of compensation were they to pursue him.

But regardless of who they go for, the report concludes by stating that ‘getting it wrong is not an option’ for Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Co, with the club having ‘paid quite a price for doing just this in recent times.’

Latest Man Utd news: £94m West Ham duo linked;

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with two West Ham United stars in a potential £94.5million (€108m, $127m) double deal this summer and with the Hammers ready to clear out several of their star names if they suffer a financially crushing relegation to the Championship.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, it seems increasingly likely that United will try to sign a new centre-half this summer. As a result of that, a second source has now detailed their interest in a top Newcastle defender and having ruled out a rival suitor from the race to sign him.

In other news, we can reveal a Bundesliga midfielder that United scouts have been impressed by.

And elsewhere, sources have shared the two sacrifices Marcus Rashford has made to come to an agreement on personal terms with Barcelona for a permanent move.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.