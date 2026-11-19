Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Manchester United’s reported quest to add Nico Paz to new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

It emerged on November 13 that Man Utd are interested in signing Paz from Como.

Paz has been a revelation for Como since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 25 goals and given 25 assists in 89 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

With fellow Argentinian Pochettino now the new Man Utd head coach, the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in Paz.

However, on November 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Como have no plans to sell Paz to Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Romano has now claimed that there is nothing concrete between Man Utd and Paz and has backed our report about no January transfer happening.

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Nico Paz to Man Utd in January NOT happening

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I told you, Real Madrid have an €80million buyback clause valid in summer 2027, and Real Madrid are already having internal discussions about Nico Paz because Real Madrid loved Nico, loved his attitude, loved his quality.

“Obviously, they didn’t expect the player to have the kind of position that Nico had in the summer.

“Usually, players want to jump into the Real Madrid squad as soon as possible, but Nico said: ‘Let me stay at Como one more season’.

“So that was completely different.

“That was a direct conversation with [Jose] Mourinho, but Real Madrid still have the plan and the option to bring back Nico Paz in summer 2027. So, that’s important to mention.

“So, why are we getting links between Nico Paz and Manchester United?

“Because the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, and the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is the same agency taking care of Nico Paz.

“That’s why the story is around about Nico Paz and Manchester United.

“Of course, they appreciate the player.

“Who doesn’t appreciate Nico Paz?

“I think there is not one single club in the world you could ask today and say ‘Do you like Nico Paz?’ and them answering no, Nico is one of the best around, and so, obviously, the appreciation is very clear, and the fact that several clubs around Europe like him it’s absolutely normal.

“But between Man United and Nico Paz, there is nothing concrete because we cannot even mention Nico as a dream for United.

“Again, because at the moment, the link depends on this agency story, but not into a serious negotiation taking place or contact taking place.

“So, that’s the story. The future of Nico Paz is in control of Real Madrid, and it’s important to say not in January. Forget about Nico Paz for the January transfer window for Man United, for Premier League clubs, for Real Madrid, for anyone.

“Nico Paz is going to finish the season at Como for sure.”

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