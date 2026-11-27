Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nico Paz will not be leaving Como in January, though Manchester United remain firmly in the picture for his signing next summer.

Paz was the star of the show when Como beat Man Utd 4-1 in the Champions League last month, as the attacking midfielder registered two goals and an assist for the home team. Paz is thriving under Como boss Cesc Fabregas and is fast emerging as one of the best young players in the world.

Como paid Real Madrid €60million (£50m) to keep the 22-year-old in June, though the Spanish titans have an €80m (£67m) buy-back clause that will become active at the end of the season.

However, David Ornstein revealed on Friday morning that Paz ‘currently favours not returning to Real Madrid’, and that Man Utd ‘appeal’ to the Argentine sensation even if they are ‘not his first choice’.

Paz is clearly concerned about a potential lack of game time if he moves back to Madrid due to the fierce competition for a starting place there. He is seemingly open to a blockbuster switch to Old Trafford, despite United’s current struggles.

United’s interest in Paz is important given the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future. United have activated their option to extend Fernandes’ contract from 2027 to 2028, but that could be to protect his transfer value ahead of a possible exit next summer.

On YouTube, Romano has now confirmed that United are ‘following Paz closely’, though any deal will have to wait until the end of the campaign.

“Get ready [for] the links between Nico Paz and Manchester United for one reason: Nico Paz is represented by the same agency of Mauricio Pochettino,” Romano said.

“For sure, Manchester United appreciate Nico Paz. But, all the top clubs in Europe are following and appreciating Nico Paz.

“It’s Man Utd, more English clubs – don’t forget that Tottenham tried in summer 2025 – there are clubs also from other countries.

“He’s absolutely shining for Como and for the Argentina national team. This boy is special. So, it’s obvious that all these top clubs are looking at Nico Paz.

“Manchester United are following Nico Paz closely. They were falling in love with Nico Paz when he played against them in Como.

Pochettino agent could help Man Utd talks for Nico Paz

“The links with Man Utd are stronger for one reason: the agency representing Pochettino and Nico Paz. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be Nico Paz to Man Utd just because he has the same agent.

“Let me clarify also [that] in the January window, according to my information, there will be zero movement with Nico Paz.

“So, when we talk about Nico Paz, we talk about the summer. Nico Paz in January is 100 per cent staying at Como.”

Romano also provided clarity on Paz’s potential return to the Bernabeu next year.

“Real Madrid have a buy-back clause in summer 2027 for €80m,” he added. “They got €60m from Como last summer, so, by putting €20m extra [in], they can bring the player back.

“Nico Paz has not made any decision on his future. This decision will not be [made in the] end of November, December, or even January.

“When we get closer to the end of the season, Nico Paz will understand the Real Madrid plan [and] situation, and will decide what to do.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Fernandes’ camp has already held talks with two European giants over a potential transfer away from United.