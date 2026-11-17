Manchester United are reportedly targeting a trio of signings in this winter transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to fix three problem positions as the club’s January budget is revealed.

The Argentine will officially take over at Old Trafford on Wednesday, just four days before a trip to Anfield to take on United’s bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Man Utd, has a big job on his hands as he takes over a team sitting in the relegation zone that has won just one of 10 league outings so far this season.

The former Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea head coach also takes over a poorly assembled squad, which club legend Gary Neville wants ripping up next summer.

Defensively, United have been all over the place, having conceded 19 goals in 10 Premier League games and drew 4-4 with Aston Villa prior to the international break.

While money was thrown at the summer window, it could be argued that it was not spent in areas of need, most notably at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front.

But now a fresh report from the Daily Mail has outlined United’s plans for the winter window and what sort of budget Pochettino will have to work with.

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Man Utd to prioritise three positions with ‘modest’ budget

The report states that Pochettino is to be ‘given money to spend in January’, with the Red Devils ‘targeting recruits in three positions’.

United’s priorities are said to be a left-back, centre-back and bringing in a new striker, with Pochettino said to have ‘modest funds’ to secure targets in January.

It is also claimed that ‘the new head coach will have input in the weeks ahead before a clearer plan emerges’.

As for who those targets could be, USA international Folarin Balogun, who is very well known to Pochettino, is mentioned as an option after he missed out on a move to Everton in the summer.

United’s need for another No.9 is down to the continued absence of Benjamin Sesko, who has missed most the season so far with an ongoing shin issue.

As for the defensive side of the team, the report adds: ‘United also want a centre back after Confidential revealed last week that Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Nathan Collins, of Brentford, are two options being considered.

‘It’s possible that one of those deals may have to be a loan, however, with United’s delicate financial situation set to be spelt out in black and white when the results from the first quarter of the financial year are released on Thursday.

‘Although Pochettino is going to have money for new players, United will have to be smart in their transfer dealings and spend wisely.’

Both Bassey and Nathan Collins are confirmed targets, as per our sources, who have also revealed other centre-back options the club are looking at.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants are reportedly hunting an Old Trafford flop in the January window.