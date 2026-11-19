A divisive Manchester United starter has reached a decision on heading to Barcelona, with the role of Mauricio Pochettino in his future now coming to light.

United are likely to see change in the January window. Following the arrival of Pochettino as the successor to Michael Carrick, and with the Red Devils stranded down in 18th place in the Premier League, it’s almost certain there’ll be a fair few ins and outs as the Argentine looks to steel his squad for what he hopes will be an emphatic rise up the table.

One departure which has been talked up over the last month is that of Lisandro Martinez.

After the centre-back hit out at club chiefs for their poor summer recruitment, there have been a number of suggestions that he’s going to be out the door soon.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo‘s physical edition on Thursday suggests a Barcelona move is in the offing, after leading with a photo of Martinez along with the statement ‘centre-backs within reach.’

Further to that, their sources have reportedly learned that the United defender is willing to listen to an offer from the Spanish giants in January.

He is believed to be on the list alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Alessandro Bastoni, where Martinez is the most economical option.

The hire of Pochettino could see the central defender’s situation change, though.

Mundo writes: ‘His situation at Old Trafford is unique: he is an important player in the dressing room, with leadership and influence within the team, but his relationship with the club is strained. The recent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, his compatriot, could help improve his situation in Manchester.’

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Man Utd open to Lisandro Martinez exit

As of earlier this week, TEAMtalk is aware Martinez is one of the first names United could look to push out the door in January.

Sources state that the club are working on the prospect of moving some of their assets on, and with the defender making it clear he doesn’t want to stay, he’ll be an easy option to push out.

Indeed, we learned that Martinez was open to a move to LaLiga, where the aforementioned Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are tracking him.

And as with Mundo’s information, we understand one of the main reasons Barca are so hot on Martinez is his lower price tag than the likes of Bastoni.

Interest from more than one club helps United’s quest to receive a decent fee from their defender.

Exactly how much either side would be willing to pay to prise him away from Old Trafford remains to be seen.

Should Marinez depart, United are ready to greenlight a move for a £40m-plus replacement, with sources underlining the two major reasons why Pochettino wants a deal to be done.

In other news, the United manager has also been strongly backed to help the club secure the game-changing signing of a £67m-rated world-class midfielder.