Liverpool have made an approach to sign Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez’s Hungary teammate Roland Sallai, the player’s father has confirmed.

Hungary is re-emerging as a factory for elite talent, with Liverpool profiting from this development. They paid RB Leipzig £60million for Szoboszlai in July 2023, while Kerkez arrived from Bournemouth in a £40m deal last summer.

Szoboszlai has been arguably Liverpool’s best performer during what has been an underwhelming defence of their Premier League title. Kerkez had a rocky start to his Liverpool career but has improved in recent months.

Liverpool’s contingent of Hungarian stars could increase this summer, with Galatasaray winger Sallai the next to potentially join.

Recent reports in Hungary have suggested Liverpool are in talks to sign Sallai, and his father, Tibor Sallai, has now responded to the speculation.

“Liverpool could be such a destination, and I admit, I wouldn’t be surprised if this club change happened now,” Tibor Sallai told Hungarian newspaper Blikk.

“I know that contact has already been made through a management office. I don’t want to shout anything, but my son will really have a good chance in the summer, if there is an offer that is also beneficial for Galatasaray, to change country and level.

“It wouldn’t be just any moment if Liverpool were to run out onto the Anfield Road turf with three Hungarians in the starting lineup.”

While Sallai would not be a blockbuster signing for Arne Slot’s side, he could be a great squad addition. The 28-year-old is traditionally a winger but can operate in a variety of wide roles.

This season he has mainly played at right-back, while last term he also operated as a right winger, left winger, right wing-back and left wing-back.

Sallai’s market value is just €10m (£9m / $12m), which means Liverpool could snare an extremely versatile player for a low price.

Sallai could bolster Liverpool’s right-back options, allowing Szoboszlai to play in central midfield more regularly. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are both in Slot’s squad, but they have had injury-hit campaigns.

Sallai could also help Liverpool move on from Federico Chiesa this summer. The Italian has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A amid interest from former club Juventus alongside AC Milan and Napoli.

But Sallai does not have the goalscoring prowess to help Liverpool prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Yan Diomande would be the better signing

Instead, that responsibility may fall to Leipzig ace Yan Diomande. We revealed on February 16 that Liverpool are the most advanced Premier League club in the chase for Diomande, ahead of rivals such as Manchester United and Arsenal.

Although, our sources have shut down claims that there is already an agreement in place between Liverpool and the Ivorian.

Diomande’s father could have a big impact on the player’s future, similar to Sallai. Diomande has spoken twice about a potential move to Anfield, with his father a big Liverpool supporter.

In January, the 19-year-old admitted his father would love to see him star for Liverpool.

Liverpool: Slot sack update; Sallai alternative

Meanwhile, a journalist has confirmed Slot is far from safe as Liverpool boss, while also discussing the ‘complexities’ around his situation.

Instead of signing Sallai, Liverpool could land a free-agent right-back in a masterful move.

Plus, six clubs have reportedly converged on Anfield icon Andy Robertson as he prepares for his next challenge.