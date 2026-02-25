Manchester United are plotting their route to the stunning double signing of Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, with a report explaining exactly how INEOS could fund such expensive moves.

Anderson has been Man Utd’s No 1 midfield target since November, when our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed their plans for a BIG deal. Man Utd see the 23-year-old as a cornerstone of their future project, who can help to lead the charge for Premier League titles.

There looks set to be a major battle for Anderson’s services, with sources confirming to us on February 9 that Manchester City are planning a sensational move of their own.

We provided an update on Tuesday, with sources revealing to us that United are prepared to break the £100million (€114.5m / $135m) barrier to beat City to the deal.

According to the Daily Mail’s United reporters, Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt, Gibbs-White could follow Anderson to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have identified Gibbs-White as a transfer target and are keeping close tabs on his situation at Forest.

United chiefs are already laying the groundwork for Gibbs-White’s potential arrival, too. The report explains how qualification for the Champions League would add over £100m to United’s budget, allowing them to splash out on both transfers and wages.

The departures of high earners Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, as well as Harry Maguire’s reduced wages, will all help United’s pursuit of Gibbs-White.

There is also uncertainty over the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who will decide on a potential move after the World Cup. United have landed on Gibbs-White as an ‘ideal replacement’ for the Portugal ace.

United winning the chase for the English playmaker would disappoint both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

We revealed on February 10 that Gibbs-White has emerged as Unai Emery’s dream target, with Aston Villa eyeing a £65m (€74.5m / $88m) move.

Plus, sources confirmed to us on January 21 that Spurs are primed to reignite their hunt for Gibbs-White after failing to land him last summer.

A report suggested recently that it will take a £70m (€80m / $95m) bid to convince Forest to sell their talisman. That price could drop if Forest are relegated to the Championship this season.

Man Utd: INEOS masterclass praised; manager rejection

Meanwhile, United chiefs have been lauded for the signing of goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who put in a great performance during the 1-0 win at Everton on Monday.

A report has tipped Lammens to become the ‘bedrock’ of the United team, with the likes of Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell told to ‘take a bow’.

A Premier League boss is expected to reject interest from both United and Spurs in order to stay at his current club, sources state.

Plus, Jurgen Klopp could help United complete a world-class summer move, according to a shock report.