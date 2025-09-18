Rasmus Hojlund ‘a ghost’ as Italian media reacts to Man Utd loanee’s display against Man City

Manchester United-owned Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund, who played against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League

Rasmus Hojlund may have scored on his debut for Napoli following his loan move from Manchester United, but the striker failed to make an impact against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Thursday evening, but another of Ruben Amorim’s outcasts, Marcus Rashford, was on fire for Barcelona against Newcastle United.

Hojlund joined Napoli on loan from Man Utd on the final day of the summer transfer window. Although the striker initially did not want to leave Old Trafford despite the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, the Denmark international was eventually convinced to make the switch from the Premier League club to last season’s Serie A winners.

There is an obligation to buy clause in the deal, with Napoli to pay Man Utd £38million (€43.7m, $51.5m) next summer to sign Hojlund on a permanent contract.

The 22-year-old striker made his debut for Napoli last weekend when he started against Fiorentina away from home at Stadio Artemio Franchi and marked it with a goal in the 14th minute.

The expectation was that Hojlund would star for Napoli against Man City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the match, Napoli director Giovanni Manna told Sky Sport Italia: “Hojlund settled in very quickly, it is a strong squad, he already knows Italy even if he was young, and Manchester United’s results last season were tough for everyone. He arrived with a positive spirit, and we believe he can have a good impact.”

However, Napoli fell to a 2-0 defeat to Man City, with the defending Italian champions going down to 10 men after just 21 minutes when Giovanni di Lorenzo was sent off.

Hojlund led the line for Napoli in a 4-1-4-1 formation and was taken off in the 72nd minute.

During his time on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium, the Man Utd-owned striker took just 12 touches of the ball and did not take a single shot.

The Italian media was not impressed, with the Naples press describing Hojlund as “a ghost”.

Il Mattino gave Hojlund 5 out of 10 and noted: “He put pressure on City’s central defenders, especially Ruben Dias.

“It was a game of great sacrifice and very few playable balls: he tried to help as much as he could, dropping deep and making elastic movements.

“He was a ghost, but not entirely his fault.”

TuttoNapoli gave the Man Utd-owned striker 6 out of 10 and observed: “Not much ball, a lot of movement. Hard to judge.”

Marcus Rashford dazzles for Barcelona vs Newcastle

While Rasmus Hojlund struggled against Man City, another player that Ruben Amorim decided to offload from Man Utd, Marcus Rashford, starred for Barcelona.

Barcelona beat Newcastle United 2-1 away from home at St. James’ Park in the Champions League on Thursday evening.

Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan from Man Utd in the summer transfer window, scored both goals for the Blaugrana, his second in particular a reminder of why there is so much optimism that he will revive his career at the defending Spanish champions.

After the match, Rashford told TNT Sports: “[Playing for Barca is an] amazing experience. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. We want to win as much as possible.

“They [fans] want to see the team win and play good football. This isn’t an easy place to play football. The first half was cagey. It’s very difficult to play against this team.

“It was a split second, I felt there was a gap. I thought try to get a shot off. Their player was trying to block it so I tried to lift it. I knew when I caught it it would take the keeper some going to stop it.

“100% I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team excites me. It’s so refreshing to play with these players.”

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said about Rashford after the match: “We always see [this from Rashford] in training and we saw it today. I’m happy for him.

“In the offence, we have a lot of good players and he’s one. I’m happy to have him. He gives us more options to follow the match. It’s great to have him.

“These two goals will help a lot to get Marcus to the next step. It’s so important he has the confidence and feels OK. These goals are unbelievable for him for the next steps.”

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said about Rashford on BBC Radio 5 Live: “All Barcelona fans heard was about the time at Manchester United where people seemed to still celebrate, based on social media this is, the fact that he wasn’t scoring, that he wasn’t at his best at Barcelona, that he hasn’t shown the level that he’s got.

“I don’t know why Man Utd fans are rejoicing when he doesn’t succeed because they’ve still got to buy him, he’s on loan.

“But in any case, what Barcelona coaches had seen was a shy guy. It has been difficult to get through to him as he was somebody that’s been heard and wouldn’t open up very easily.

“He didn’t have the kind of passion or whatever it is that Raphinha or Lamine have when they don’t start the game but as Hansi Flick has said, they’ve seen his quality. And the interesting thing is they see him more of a nine.

“They see that because he shows flashes of his ability on the left-hand side with the ball, but without the ball he tends to forget that he has all this stuff to do and that’s no good because that wing becomes very easy to attack.”

Former Man Utd player Dion Dublin observed about Rashford on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Marcus Rashford worked hard tonight. There wasn’t quite a smile, there was a smirk.

“But he worked hard, he got his goals, the second one was outstanding but he worked hard for the first.”

