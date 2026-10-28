Man Utd told to hand Unai Emery an ‘open chequebook’ – ‘Give him the f***ing keys’

Manchester United have been told to give the keys to Unai Emery

Former Premier League midfielder John Obi Mikel has told Manchester United to give Unai Emery “the f***ing keys” along with an “open chequebook.”

Michael Carrick looked on the verge of the sack at United this week. The loss to Bournemouth on Sunday left his side 16th in the Premier League and many felt he was done for.

Talks have been held this week, though, and he’ll remain in the job to take the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

There are suggestions that United’s board are still looking for potential replacements.

One of the men heavily linked with the Old Trafford job is Unai Emery, though his Villa side have largely outperformed United since he has been at the helm.

Obi Mikel feels it might be tough to get him to leave, but they should offer a sweetener.

When asked about top targets Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, he said on The Obi One Podcast: “Neither. I would go for Unai Emery. I don’t think he leaves [Aston Villa] but listen, if you give him the f***ing keys.

“If you give him an open chequebook and say: ‘Listen, Unai, we don’t want to go down this route anymore, we’re tired, the fans are sick and tired of what’s happening at the football club. We want to press the reset button and believe you are the man.'”

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes reacts to face-to-face meeting Michael Carrick and Man Utd NOT changing manager

Unai Emery won’t leave Villa

There is an overriding feeling that Emery would not leave Villa, while it’s said the logistics of prising him away would make a move within the season near impossible.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed: ‘Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.

‘The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.

‘However, while Emery’s name carries considerable weight within United, the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially during the season.’

Sky Sports have since stated: ‘Emery, we have been told, remains committed to the project at Aston Villa.’