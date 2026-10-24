Gabriel Agbonlahor reacts when told Unai Emery will leave Aston Villa for Man Utd

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who is on Manchester United's radar

Gabriel Agbonlahor has shared his opinion on whether Unai Emery will leave Aston Villa to replace Michael Carrick as the Manchester United manager.

On October 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have former Arsenal manager Emery on their radar.

Sources have told us that Emery is on Man Utd’s managerial shortlist should Carrick lose his job.

While Man Utd co-owners INEOS are behind Carrick at the moment, there is also a realization at the Premier League club that results need to improve.

We understand that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox admires Emery, who has transformed Villa and has made them regulars in the Champions League.

Bailey reported: “Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.

“The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.

“However, while Emery’s name carries considerable weight within United, the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially during the season.”

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Unai Emery will NOT leave Aston Villa for Man Utd

Former Villa striker Agbonlahor does not think that Emery will swap Villa Park for Old Trafford.

Agbonlahor made his opinion known when fellow talkSPORT pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara said that Villa could lose Emery to Man Utd.

The pundit said on talkSPORT (5:37pm, October 24, 2026): “Will he go there, though?

“Jason Wilcox bringing in no-namers, bringing in rotten players who can’t get the ball.

“No, I think we are in a good place, Aston Villa.”

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