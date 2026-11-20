Football finance insider Stefan Borson has laughed off claims Manchester United will spent £500million, including on Cole Palmer in January, saying there’s “literally no chance.”

With Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm at Old Trafford, there will be change coming in January. The Argentine will both want to put his own stamp on the side, and see United climb away from relegation trouble, given they’re currently 18th in the Premier League.

After his arrival at the club, there have been sensation claims that United could splash £500million in January, with Chelsea superstar Palmer reportedly in their sights.

Borson has laughed off those claims, telling Football Insider: “This Manchester United? There’s no chance they’re going to do that, is there?

“Man United have capacity to spend money.

“But it’s going to require the owners to put money in, in terms of the cash itself. And in any event, there’s literally no chance that United are going to buy Cole Palmer.

“It’s pretty unlikely that Newcastle are going to be interested in a deal for one of their best players in January [Lewis Hall], who’s just signed a new contract, for anything less than a crazy price.

“I don’t think Man United are going to do it. So I don’t really agree with much of that analysis, to be honest.”

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Man Utd £500m claim laughed off

The baffling part about Borson denying claims that United will have £500million to spend is that it came within the same site he contributes to: Football Insider.

Former United scout Bryan King had previously said: “They’re talking about Man United and Pochettino to go for [Cole] Palmer and Lewis Hall and maybe two others in January.

“They’ve got somewhere like £400-500million to spend. That’s the sort of money they’re going to have to spend to get Manchester United back to any kind of winning team again.

“Or even a team that’s going to win the championship, because they certainly won’t win it this year. Manchester United is not the name that Alex Ferguson made Manchester United into.

“It was a great era. Arsenal and Liverpool were the big teams to challenge them. And it was exciting times, wonderful to watch. But Manchester United today are not the same team.”

United are likely to spend in January, but the chances of any side spending that sort of money in the winter, never mind one who were only handed around £150million in the summer, is very improbable.