An agent has claimed Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s stance on signing Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United.

Martinez is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another season.

Last month, Martinez spoke out against Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox.

The Argentina international central defender said that Man Utd needed to make more signings in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 15 that Man Utd are ready to sell Martinez in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Martinez.

We understand that Martinez himself is keen on a move to LaLiga.

However, according to an agent, Pedro Bravo, Barcelona have now decided not to move for Martinez, with neither Barcelona manager Hansi Flick nor sporting director Deco keen on him.

Bravo, who is the President of the Spanish Association of Football Agents (AEAF), said on El Chiringuito TV: “Lisandro, as far as I’m aware, neither Deco nor Flick are keen on him.”

The agent added that the message from Flick and Deco about Martinez is: “He’s a good player, but we don’t like him. He doesn’t fit in with us.”

While Barcelona may not be keen on Martinez, according to Bravo, the option of a move to Atletico remains on the table for the Man Utd centre-back.

Bailey reported on November 15: “TEAMtalk understands Atletico Madrid are also keen, with Diego Simeone’s side exploring the possibility of bringing Martinez to the Spanish capital.

“Atletico are particularly interested in the prospect of strengthening their defensive options with another Argentine presence, and the potential of linking Martinez up with international partner Cristian Romero is understood to be an attractive proposition.”

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