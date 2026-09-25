Cole Palmer reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Chelsea

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has made up his mind on whether he will join Manchester United and play for Red Devils manager Michael Carrick, as England boss Thomas Tuchel sends him a stern warning.

Man Utd have a long-term interest in Palmer, despite the attacking midfielder being a former Manchester City player.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on January 27, 2026, that Man Utd wanted to sign Palmer in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that the Chelsea and England international star himself was willing to join Man Utd.

We reported that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, was keen on bringing Palmer to Old Trafford.

However, Chelsea did not want to sell Palmer and wanted at least £150million for him.

Palmer also played down suggestions that he wanted to join Man Utd from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Palmer is still committed to Chelsea.

The reliable and trusted journalist has reported that Palmer is also committed to playing for England, despite the Chelsea star pulling out of the latest Three Lions’ squad.

Jones wrote: “Sources have assured Flashscore, however, that Palmer remains completely committed to England and is determined to establish himself as a key figure in the team ahead of EURO 2028.

“He is also understood to be fully focused on Chelsea, despite recent speculation over his future.

“Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year, and there has also been speculation that he could be unsettled in London and would prefer a return to the north.

“Those suggestions are not currently affecting Palmer’s focus.

“There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England.

“He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently.”

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Thomas Tuchel warns Cole Palmer

Palmer has been a regular for Chelsea this season and has started all five of the Blues’ Premier League games.

England manager Tuchel called up Palmer for his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

However, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder decided to withdraw from the squad.

Palmer was left out of England’s 2026 World Cup squad by Tuchel.

Tuchel said about Palmer on Friday: “My understanding is that he is playing with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete at the highest level with discomfort and pain.

“So he withdrew and informed us, and Chelsea informed us.

“For sure. It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities.

“I don’t blame him for it. It is just a fact.

“He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within in my team, and for that you have to be in camp.

“And if you’re not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me.

“So yes, it is a missed opportunity.”

Tuchel added: “We are not managing load. When I was in club football, I used the term ‘international break’ and, when you hear it from the other side, it is a totally different picture.

“It is a competitive environment, but it is also an environment that the players love to be a part of.

“That is what togetherness and brotherhood look like, and that is what we have created since last September in qualifying.

“We will never compromise on that.

“We will never let it creep in that we have a feeling players do not want to come.

“We focus on the guys who absolutely want to play for England.”

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