Roberto De Zerbi is said to be a fan of a resurgent Premier League striker, with Tottenham quoted £75million for his addition in the summer of 2027.

Spurs have only one player to score more than once in the league this season – Jan Paul van Hecke. A central defender should not be the top scorer, especially given the attack is filled with huge-value players.

Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush have impressed in moments, but have been far from consistent.

If Tottenham want to battle at the top end of the table, they’ll want a striker on board who can find the net game after game.

Per Football Transfers, De Zerbi is a ‘big fan’ of Liam Delap, who swapped Chelsea for Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The Englishman is therefore a surprise target for Tottenham, and while a January move feels unlikely given he’s only just moved to Forest, the report suggests the north London club could be prepared to wait until the summer.

Delap will cost a stunning fee, though, with the report stating Forest are likely to consider bids of £75million, having signed the striker for £45million in the summer.

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Liam Delap resurgent at Forest

Delap has had a resurgence with his new club. After nine games, the 23-year-old has scored three times, with strikes coming in Forest’s only two victories of the season.

Indeed, Delap bagged in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, and then stunned his old side Manchester City with a brace in a 3-1 win.

His return to form comes amid his role a the starting striker. Of Delap’s eight games at Forest so far, eight have come from the start, with the striker only being introduced from the bench for his debut.

In his single season at Chelsea, in which he scored only one goal, the striker was largely an understudy to Joao Pedro. Delap started only 12 games in the Premier League, and scored just once.

While his resurgence at Forest as a starter suggests more goals will come, the Englishman does not seem to be the missing piece of the Tottenham puzzle.

Indeed, the north London club have a solid squad of players but need a striker who can score consistently.

If Delap ends the season around the 20-goal mark, he could be considered a good option. But he bagged 12 goals for Ipswich in his maiden Premier League campaign, and the season after, hit just one, so there’s a risk of that happening again.