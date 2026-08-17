Harry Maguire has revealed how the Manchester United squad “hope” Marcus Rashford stays, but are aware there remains a chance he exits before the end of the summer.

United played their final game of pre-season on Saturday, when they were defeated 4-2 by AC Milan. Rashford played his first minutes for the Red Devils since December 2024, with loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona following.

The English forward wanted to remain at Barcelona, but they decided against his signing, and his future is now up in the air.

It seems, given he’s now played again for United – and under former team-mate Michael Carrick – that he could well remain, though he has been linked with other clubs of late.

Maguire – who’s played 212 games for club and country alongside Rashford – has detailed how the squad hope he remains.

He said after the match: “Obviously the transfer window is still open.

“As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure.

“You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He’s a huge threat.

“I’ve played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us.”

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Carrick ready to keep Rashford

There has been suggestion that Carrick is ready to reintegrate Rashford into the squad now that he’s at the helm.

That he has played in pre-season suggests the manager is willing to give the England winger minutes when the season kicks off.

This week, the boss suggested that he was hopeful of seeing Rashford remain at Old Trafford.

Carrick said: “He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”