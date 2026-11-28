Rio Ferdinand was left fuming at Manchester United for an “embarrassing” 4-0 loss to Brentford, as he feels there’s a concern with every team better than them at one thing.

United lost 4-0 to Brentford on Saturday. The Red Devils came into the game off the back of an encouraging display in midweek, which saw them draw 2-2 with Sporting CP.

But as has been the case for much of the campaign, the Old Trafford outfit couldn’t match their European performance back in England.

A 4-0 thumping at the hands of Brentford was their second by such a scoreline in the Premier League, and their 10th league match without a win – stretching their unwanted club record.

United legend Ferdinand was fuming on X during and after the game, in a string of posts.

He wrote: ‘We are too easy to play against Brentford be coming of the pitch and saying never had it so good. Never had so much time in possession! Transitions!!!!!!!!!!!! #mufc.’

Followed by: ‘Embarrassing… going LIVE! Losing my head sitting in a pub in Doha ffs.’

Finally he said: ‘Every team looks quicker and stronger than us… lack of mobility is worrying!’

Every team looks quicker and stronger than us… lack of mobility is worrying! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 28, 2026

READ MORE: Man Utd 0-4 Brentford: Paul Merson ‘surprised’ by Mauricio Pochettino’s wrong call on £37m star – ‘He was really lively’

Stats are worrying for Manchester United

Ferdinand is right with his worries over the physicality at United, with the club teetering on being the worst runners in the Premier League this season.

Per FotMob, only Liverpool (111.1km) run less per match than United (111.7km) but the Reds are fourth in the table, and get away with it due to having superior footballers.

There are a number of other stats which will concern the Red Devils at the moment.

After the first half, they became the first side in Premier League history to concede two goals in six halves of football, and that Brentford added two more goals in the second half extended United’s record to seven halves.

The Manchester outfit also have the worst defence across the top-five leagues, with 40 goals conceded in all competitions this season.

It is looking particularly bleak at the moment, with the hire of Mauricio Pochettino doing little to change things as in two league games his side have conceded eight goals and are yet to score.

United remain 19th in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace only a single point below them.