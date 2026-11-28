Asmir Begovic has urged Folarin Balogun to turn down the chance to join Manchester United and work with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, and has named Everton as the perfect club for him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 1 that Man Utd have been approached over a possible deal for Balogun in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Monaco are willing to sell the USA international striker in the middle of the season.

We reported at the time that Man Utd have been approached by Balogun’s agents over a deal in January.

Balogun and new Man Utd head coach Pochettino worked together at the USA national football team.

The striker came close to joining Everton from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal striker, though, pulled out of the deal after becoming unhappy over questions raised during his medical at Everton.

Bailey reported on November 1 that Balogun is under consideration at Man Utd.

Like Man Utd, Everton are also on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports on November 26, Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is on Everton’s radar, with the Brazilian ready to join Davies Moyes’s side.

Folarin Balogun urged to pick Everton over Man Utd

Former Everton goalkeeper Begovic believes that Balogun should join Everton and not Man Utd.

Begovic told Andy’s Bet Club: “Looking at it selfishly from Everton’s side, absolutely.

“I’d love for Folarin Balogun to join the Blues and add more competition and firepower to the team.

“From his side, missing out on a move to a massive Premier League club like Everton is never ideal and would have dashed some dreams, but with his quality, I still think he’ll end up in the Premier League.

“Man United might be a step too far right now, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Premier League one way or another.”

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Asmir Begovic on Everton vs Liverpool

Begovic has also given his thoughts on the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

The pundit said: “The Merseyside Derby? When you circle the calendar at the beginning of the season, playing your arch-rivals is something you look forward to.

“But within the Premier League and how ruthless it is, once you take your eye off the ball at any point you get punished. The build-up is always incredibly fun to be a part of.

“Everyone’s going to feel a little bit of pressure with the atmosphere in the derby, everything ramps up in that week and there’s no getting away from it.

“But that’s where having experienced, top-level goalkeepers helps, as they can take it in their stride.

“They’ve played in a lot of high-pressure games, so it shouldn’t phase them too much or be out of the ordinary, and they’ll crack on with the job.”

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