Arsenal crash Man Utd party for big-money Everton signing

Arsenal are ready to duke it out with Manchester United for the signing of an Everton ace who could generate the Toffees their second biggest sale of all time.

Man Utd will plunder vast sums into their midfield revamp next summer, though United fans should not sleep on what could happen in the final third.

One of the most trusted reporters on all things Man Utd, Andy Mitten, recently insisted the Red Devils will be in the market for a new winger.

Writing for The National, Mitten declared: “A wide left player is also a target for United [in the summer].”

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is a dream target for the club, though the uber-talented 19-year-old has made no secret of his desire to join Liverpool who desperately need an upgrade on Cody Gakpo.

A viable alternative to Diomande for Man Utd could come in the form of Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye. What’s more, he’d be more likely to make an instant impact at Old Trafford given he’s proven in the Premier League, just as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were before they arrived.

In an exclusive update, our insider, Dean Jones, recently confirmed Man Utd’s interest in 25-year-old Ndiaye, who played a huge part in Senegal winning AFCON last month.

We were informed Everton would seek as much as £75m (€86m, $102m) for the versatile winger who primarily plays on the right, but is equally comfortable on the left.

Whether the Toffees can generate that much remains to be seen. But any move for a figure in that ball-park would make Ndiaye Everton’s second most expensive sale ever behind only Romelu Lukaku (£75m, before substantial add-ons).

However, a fresh update from CaughtOffside has thrown a spanner in the works at Man Utd.

They state Arsenal are ‘ready to battle’ Man Utd for Ndiaye’s signature, and view the tricky forward as a brilliant addition to their already-stacked forward line.

Mikel Arteta can already call upon Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard for the left, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke for the right, and Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz up top.

Ndiaye can play anywhere across the front three and given Arsenal are now a club with realistic aspirations of winning four trophies each season, excellent strength in depth is a must over the course of a 60-game campaign.

TEAMtalk have been informed by sources close to Everton that David Moyes’ side will strive to retain Ndiaye if and when offers arrive.

But as mentioned, if bids rise and rise and head towards the £75m mark, everybody has a price.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Biggest stories today – Thomas Frank sack / Konate situation escalates / Tonali to Man Utd

In other news, Thomas Frank could be one match away from losing his job as Tottenham manager in the wake of a series of damning stats, and with club bosses seemingly at the end of their tether, the club are gaining hope a quality successor will green-light a move to N17.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate’s stance on signing a new contract at Anfield has angered Liverpool who’ve just launched a countermeasure.

Finally, Man Utd have placed Sandro Tonali high on their shortlist of central midfielders for the summer, and how much Newcastle will command before waving goodbye and where the Arsenal target wants to go have come to light.