Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United feel they have signed the “present and future” of their goalkeeping department after opting for Senne Lammens over Emi Martinez on deadline day, while Ruben Amorim has come clean on why he thinks Andre Onana struggled at Old Trafford.

United’s goalkeeping department has been an issue of contention ever since they allowed David de Gea to leave Old Trafford as a free agent two summers ago. While Onana was signed as his high-profile successor in a £43.8m deal from Inter Milan, the Cameroonian flopped badly and was this week shipped off to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

It is now highly likely that Onana – whose time at Manchester United was riddled by mistakes and high-profile blunders – will never play for the club again.

Sadly, his deputy, Altay Bayindir, has not exactly covered himself in glory either. While an adequate shot-stopper, he looks susceptible on crosses and does not command his area in the way United would like a keeper to do so.

One man who absolutely could have fixed that need, and who would have the temperament to succeed there is Emiliano Martinez. The World Cup winner was strongly linked with a move to United ahead of the recent deadline and with the club poised to pull the trigger on a big-money deal from Aston Villa.

However, United decided against the signing of the 32-year-old, despite the player green-lighting the move, instead opting for the much younger option in Lammens.

But with Ruben Amorim confirming Bayindir will retain the gloves for Sunday’s derby at Manchester City, new doubts have been raised about whether the young Belgian is ready for the cut and thrust of the Premier League just yet.

However, Romano is adamant that United believe in Lammens they have signed a future world-class star, who offers them much more longevity than Martinez ever could.

“I think Manchester United really trust him (Lammens) for the present and also for the future. They believe that this is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world,” Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport.

“They wanted Lammens strongly, and they decided to go for him because they believe he’s the solution for the present and future. And I’m sure that Lammens has very good chances to be the starting goalkeeper at Manchester United.”

Ruben Amorim backs Lammens despite derby promise to Bayindir

In light of Amorim’s decision to hand Bayindir the gloves for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, the United manager has explained his thinking to the media.

“He has great potential to be our goalkeeper for a number of years,” Amorim said of 23-year-old Belgian Lammens.

“Sometimes, as a club, you try to see different options. We are in a moment where the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.

“But as well as looking at the present, we must have a focus on the future.”

In making him wait for his debut, he explained: “It is a different league, different country, different ball. Altay is going to continue.”

Amorim was also questioned on the decision to let Onana leave, with the United boss trying his best to diplomatically explain why the former Inter Milan man failed.

“The quality is there, but at this club, the pressure is so hard in every detail, sometimes you need a change,” said Amorim.

“It’s hard to point out why. It’s the performance, the moments, the bad luck. It is hard on him and hard on us.

“I wish the best for Andre, but sometimes, you can have all the quality in the world, but you need to change the environment to return to your level.

“That was the feeling, not just from us, but also from Andre.”

