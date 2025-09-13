Tottenham Hotspur continue to be strongly linked with a raid on Leeds United to sign Harry Gray ahead of the player’s 17th birthday next month – though the feelings of the player’s father have given an indication over what will happen next.

The north London side spent £40m to prise Harry’s older brother, Archie Gray, away form Leeds United just over a year ago. And while eyebrows were raised at the fee the then 18-year-old commanded, the player has adapted well to his new surroundings and enjoyed an excellent debut season under the management of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

At the time of the swoop, Spurs were also credited with an interest in his younger brother, Harry, who at the time, was yet to make his breakthrough for Leeds.

And while that move was warded off, Tottenham have continued to track the teenager’s progress and reports have now resurfaced that they could look to prise him away from Elland Road and with his 17th birthday fast approaching.

In theory, Spurs could persuade him to move south and sign professional forms with them, dishing out a cruel blow to Leeds United, who plan to do the same when he turns 17 on October 8.

However, journalist Graeme Bailey believes that the young forward’s father – former Leeds player Andy Gray – wants his son to remain at Elland Road.

“It’s a big month ahead for Leeds and Harry Gray. He’s a huge young talent,” Bailey told LeedsUnitedNews.” I’m not expecting him to go anywhere else anytime soon.

“His dad, Andy, is very happy where he is now, in terms of club and in terms of his development and the handling of it.

“I’d be very surprised if Leeds lost Gray in the next month or so in time for that senior contract.

“It’s my understanding that he will stay for that first contract and sign terms when he’s 17. And then see how that plays out, really.

“Leeds is a good place to progress. He knows it and so does his dad.”

Gray exit would hit Leeds hard – fans would be seething

Leeds have a proud reputation for developing young stars, with well-respected academy rearing several household names down the years.

Sadly, that production line appears to have slowed in recent times and the sales of both Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell – the latter joining Toulouse in a €4.5m (£3.8m) deal – last summer marked the end of first-team ready stars who had graduated from their academy

Since then, Harry Gray has debuted for the club, coming off the bench during last season’s title run-in as they hammered Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road.

And while he is yet to play in the Premier League for the Whites, he is very much in Daniel Farke’s thinking for the future, and with the club’s coaching staff all rating Gray junior extremely highly.

Indeed, the belief at their Thorp Arch training complex is that Harry is the better talent of the two, while he is also a much more confident and extroverted personality than his older brother.

The exit of Archie pained supporters badly, who were unhappy with owners, 49ers Enterprises, for selling one of their biggest talents. Having a strong affinity with those they have developed, the loss of a second Gray sibling to Spurs would not go down well with fans.

Per the report, both Arsenal and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Harry Gray’s situation too.

However, news that Leeds are confident that he will commit to that pro deal at Elland Road at least gives the club strong belief they will retain the player for the immediate at least.

The Gray family dynasty at Leeds

➡️ The Gray connection with Leeds first begun way back in 1964 when Eddie Gray, a then unknown teenager from Glasgow, signed for the Whites. He made his debut for the club on New Year’s Day in 1966, while just 18. Eddie went on to make 577 appearances for Leeds, where he was a one-club man, and ending his playing career in the 1983/84 season, some 18 years later.

➡️ Eddie Gray’s brother, Frank, also played for Leeds United, though to lesser success than Eddie. Frank, or Francis to give him his birth name, played for Leeds across two spells (from 1972 to 1979 and then from 1981 to 1985).

➡️ Frank Gray’s son, Andy – the father of Archie and Harry Gray – also played for Leeds. Debuting at Leeds in 1995 and playing in the 1996 League Cup final, Gray would later go on to play for Scotland, as well as representing Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League.

➡️ Archie Gray debuted for Leeds in August 2023 while just 17, though he had been named on the bench as a 15-year-old back in December 2021. He made 52 appearances for the Whites, before leaving in a £40m deal for Spurs on 2 July, 2024.

➡️ Harry Gray made his debut for Leeds as an 86th-minute substitute for Brendan Aaronson in a 6–0 Championship league win over Stoke City on 21 April 2025. He was also included in the England squad for the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.