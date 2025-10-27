Wayne Rooney has revealed he’d “much prefer” Marcus Rashford to be banging in goals for Manchester United than Barcelona amid the star’s top form in Spain.

Barcelona loaned Rashford in over the summer and have the option to make that permanent for just over £30million. At the moment, that seems like an absolute steal.

Indeed, the English attacker has five goals and seven assists to his name in 13 appearances, including six direct goal contributions in three Champions League games.

Amid his top form, former United team-mate Rooney has admitted it would be far better if Rashford was still performing at Old Trafford rather than the Nou Camp.

He said on The Wayne Rooney Show: “I’d much prefer to see him do that for Man United, if I’m honest. But no, listen, I don’t think it was the easiest start, the first couple of games, and there were people talking about him, but he’s got his head down, he’s doing well, he’s playing well, and for any young English player, and especially someone you know and you want to do well, it’s great to see that.

“Listen, Marcus Rashford at his best is a top, top player and that’s what we all want to see and just hope he stays settled and he keeps performing, keeps working and if he does that then I don’t think there’s any doubt about his ability.

“And you know what, I think fair play to Thomas Tuchel for bringing him in and playing him as well. Now Anthony Gordon has probably gone ahead of him a little bit in Tuchel’s plans, it looks like anyway, you don’t know.

“But for bringing him in and playing him and picking him when maybe people didn’t think he should. So I think fair play to Tuchel because that gives a player confidence as well.”

Rashford sent Barcelona warning

There is a chance Rooney gets his wish, with Chris Waddle issuing a warning to Rashford about Barcelona form.

“This season will be crucial for Rashford. He cannot afford to be inconsistent; he must perform exceptionally in every game as if it’s a cup final to secure a deal with Barcelona. This is complicated by the transfer fees involved and his current lucrative contract, which Barcelona may be unwilling to pay,” he said.

“The club might be thinking, ‘We’re paying his wages, but we’ve saved a considerable amount on a transfer fee for a season.’ If he performs exceptionally, scoring 20 goals and consistently earning man of the match, Barcelona would have no choice but to sign him.

“However, his current performances are merely OK, not unbelievable. As the season progresses, it’s essentially a trial period for him.”

Raashford himself has recently detailed his desire to stay at Barca, and will be doing his all to make that a reality.

As for his performances, if three goals and four assists in his last seven games are “merely OK” then defences will not want to see Rashford hit top form.

Man Utd round-up: January sale on the cards

Napoli have an option to sign United forward Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, but it’s reported they’ve been given the green light to sign him in January.

Another potential departure soon is that of Casemiro, who will be allowed to leave the club for free in the summer unless he agrees to take a pay cut.

Meanwhile, United’s summer signing of Bryan Mbeumo has been labelled the signing of the summer.

And Real Madrid will be laughing given the Red Devils had chance to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez Carreras and decided against it, given the full-back starred in the El Clasico victory over Barcelona of late.

