Barcelona plan shock Man Utd ‘reunion’ with Marcus Rashford as Deco targets £27m star after ‘spectacular display’

Barcelona are interested in a deal for former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood and reuniting him with Marcus Rashford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the Red Devils would get to make should the Catalan giants sign the Marseille forward.

Greenwood’s fall from grace at Man Utd has been well-documented, but the 24-year-old striker has revived his career away from Old Trafford. Rated as one of the best young players when he was coming through at Man Utd, Greenwood has been a star for Marseille since his £26.6million (€30.6m, $35.7m) move from the Red Devils in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old striker scored 22 goals and gave six assists in 36 appearances for Marseille in the 2024/25 campaign.

Greenwood, who scored 35 goals and gave 12 assists in 129 appearances for the Man Utd first team, has found the back of the net seven times in 10 matches in all competitions for Marseille so far in the 2025/26 campaign, while also registering four assists.

According to TBR, Barcelona have taken a shine to Greenwood, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Getafe from Man Utd and scored 10 goals and gave six assists in 36 appearances.

Marseille beat Le Havre 6-2 at Orange Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Greenwood scoring four goals and TBR describing it as ‘a spectacular display’.

Greenwood’s feat saw him become first Marseille player since Ballon d’Or winner Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991 to score four goals in one Ligue 1 game.

According to TBR, Barcelona scouts watched Greenwood at the match, as the defending Spanish champions are keen on signing a new striker next summer.

The report has noted that Barcelona have watched Greenwood before this season, too, adding that the 24-year-old and Marcus Rashford ‘could be reunited in Catalonia.

Rashford, who played with Rashford at Man Utd, joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The England international forward has scored three goals and given five assists in 11 matches in all competitions so far this season for Barcelona, who are likely to exercise their option to sign Rashford on a permanent deal for £26m (€30m, $35.1m).

IN DEPTH 👉LaLiga 1:1 rule explained: How it affects Barcelona, and how close are they to financial stability?

How Mason Greenwood to Barcelona will earn Man Utd millions

Greenwood’s heroics this weekend saw Marseille move to the top of the Ligue 1 table, a point ahead of second-placed and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain after eight rounds of matches.

The former Man Utd striker is now the second joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 with six goals, and Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi believes that he can do more and get even better.

Goal quotes De Zerbi as saying about Greenwood: “It’s true that Mason can do more, not just in terms of goals scored because in that area he doesn’t need to do better.

“He’s already a top player in front of goal, but he can become one of the best players in the world, because he has the ability.

“He can improve in helping the team when it needs it, when it’s necessary.

“But I want to protect Mason from criticism, he’s always scored a lot of goals and never missed a training session. But he still has room for improvement.”

Le Starboy du week-end : Mason Greenwood 🌟 pic.twitter.com/rnCuxzQsQo — Ligue 1 McDonald’s (@Ligue1) October 19, 2025

Marseille are aiming to win Ligue 1 title this season and are also playing in the Champions League.

The French club will certainly not want to lose Greenwood next summer, but a move to Barcelona could be tempting for the former Man Utd striker.

Man Utd will also be pleased with Barcelona sporting director Deco’s interest in signing Greenwood as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski in the summer of 2026 because they would earn millions from the deal.

According to Sky Sports, when Man Utd sold Greenwood to Marseille in the summer of 2024, the Premier League club inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd’s sell-on clause in Greenwood’s contract is 50 per cent.

This means that Man Utd will receive half of any profit that Marseille make on Greenwood, should the Ligue 1 club sell the striker.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Barcelona news: Marc Guehi boost, star to join Newcastle

Meanwhile, a report has revealed the name of the Barcelona star that Xabi Alonso has told his Real Madrid players to target in El Clasico.

A Sky Sports reporter has revealed whether Barcelona could be able to sign Marc Guehi when he leaves Crystal Palace at the end of the season as a free agent.

And finally, there are suggestions in the Spanish media that a top Barcelona star will end up at Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

POLL: How many goals will Marcus Rashford score on loan at Barcelona?