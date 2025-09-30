Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba has penned a huge new contract, which has left Real Madrid fans disappointed and also analysing Los Blancos’ Plan B options.

Saliba has long been a target for Real Madrid amid his exceptional form at Arsenal. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the very best centre-backs in the world as he has the strength and speed to deal with elite forwards, possesses fantastic positioning and game intelligence, and is also comfortable on the ball.

Saliba developing into a top star has coincided with Arsenal emerging as Premier League title contenders under Mikel Arteta.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid view Saliba as the ‘Jude Bellingham of defenders’ and have been keeping close tabs on his situation.

Saliba’s previous contract had been due to expire in June 2027, forcing Arsenal to act swiftly to prevent any talks with Madrid.

It emerged on Thursday that Arsenal had agreed terms with the 24-year-old over a lucrative – and long-term – new deal.

The Gunners have now given their supporters a major boost by formally announcing Saliba’s fresh terms.

Saliba is now tied down until June 2030, while The Sun report that his wages have risen from £190,000 per week to £250k a week.

Only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus earn more at the Emirates, as per Capology.

Bukayo Saka is next in line for a new contract and talks between the two parties have been progressing well. The winger could see his wages rise to £250k per week, just like Saliba.

While Madrid could still technically sign Saliba, Arsenal are now in a far stronger negotiating position and will be able to demand an eye-watering fee before selling the defender.

His exact valuation is unknown, though it is likely to be way above the £100m (€114.5m) mark.

Envious Madrid fans have been reacting to the news on Reddit. One wrote: ‘He wants to finish second for the rest of his club career. I respect that.’

A second added: ‘Tbh I don’t want any player in my club who has absolutely no ambition to win anything in his career.’

‘Would’ve been a great signing let’s be honest. But having [Dean] Huijsen and [Eder] Militao softens the impact, so not too upset about it,’ another wrote.

User Ok-Fold6928 thinks Madrid are destined to find another top-quality centre-half anyway. They said: ‘We lost [Leny] Yoro, and found Huijsen, we lost [Alphonso] Davies and found [Alvaro] Carreras, so I am not worried since God is a Madrid fan.’

But others were more sad about the prospect of Saliba staying in England for the long run.

William Saliba transfer miss ‘sucks’ – how Real Madrid fans reacted

‘This one hurts, I thought it is a certainty he joins next season with how stealthy we operate but we move on,’ one said.

Attention then turned to who might bolster Madrid’s defensive ranks in 2026 if Saliba is no longer joining.

Club president Florentino Perez is looking to repeat the Trent Alexander-Arnold trick by snaring Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer once his Liverpool contract expires.

‘Sucks but oh well, **** happens. Konate it is then! Not at all a bad second choice!’ one user commented.

But not all are on board with Konate’s potential arrival. A second replied: ‘It’s a huge downgrade… Konate is clumsy with 0 technique.’

Sportsfanredd named the player they think Madrid should pursue instead of Konate.

‘At least spend some money on Micky van de Ven next season Mr Perez,’ they pleaded.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has changed his mind on the title race which is expected to feature Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Not only are Arsenal and Liverpool rivals on the pitch, they are also in competition for similar signings.

A pundit thinks Arteta’s side will get one over Liverpool in 2026.

