Kobbie Mainoo FINISHED at Man Utd? Top reporter drops two huge exit revelations

A trusted source on all things Manchester United has dropped two exit revelations about Kobbie Mainoo, while Ruben Amorim has reacted to the player’s half-brother wearing the ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt.

Mainoo, 20, requested to leave Man Utd via the loan route last summer. Over a dozen clubs registered interest, but United convinced the player he had an important role to play at Old Trafford and denied his request to leave.

Fast forward to the present day and United have broken their promise to the midfielder.

Mainoo is still to start a Premier League match this season. He is in direct competition for one spot on the pitch in Amorim’s formation and unfortunately for Mainoo, that spot is currently held by Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese is United’s captain and arguably still their best player. It is a situation that leaves Mainoo stuck between a rock and a hard place in a year where his World Cup dreams are going up in flames.

It is common knowledge Mainoo will ask to leave once again next month, with Serie A champions Napoli believed to be frontrunners for his signature.

It’s also been widely reported Man Utd do not want to weaken their squad by losing Mainoo, especially if unable to sign a direct replacement in the same window.

But according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, both Man Utd and Mainoo’s stances are shifting.

Wheeler – who primarily covers Man Utd – noted Mainoo is now open to leaving Man Utd for good. If a permanent offer were accepted by the club or if a loan proposal contained an option or obligation to buy, Mainoo would now be open to departing outright.

Explaining why Mainoo’s stance has altered, the report noted he no longer believes he has a future at Man Utd for as long as Amorim is the manager. His relationship with United was described as being at ‘breaking point.’

Furthermore, Wheeler stressed Man Utd are slowly warming to the idea of parting ways with Mainoo, especially if there’s a permanent solution attached.

The reporter stressed United would command an ‘exceptional’ fee and would want a new midfielder to arrive in the same window, but what is becoming increasingly clear is it is now possible for Mainoo to leave Old Trafford next month.

Adding to the appeal of a sale is the fact Mainoo is a homegrown player. The proceeds from selling homegrown stars are logged as pure profit on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Amorim responds to T-shirt fiasco

During United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday, Mainoo’s half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames, was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’.

Amorim and United have opted not to discipline Mainoo given he was not directly responsible for the protest, and it cannot be determined if he had prior knowledge of what his half-brother was going to do anyway.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Amorim insisted the stunt will have no bearing on whether Mainoo plays in place of the suspended Casemiro this weekend and from here on out.

“It was not Kobbie who wore the T-shirt,” said the United boss. “He is not going to start because of the T-shirt, or go to the bench because of it. He is going to play if he is the right player to play.

“I am not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something. If he is going to play he is going to play, if he is not going to play he is not going to play.”

