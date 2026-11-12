Man Utd transfers: Sheringham tells Pochettino to sign ‘the next centre-forward to go for big money’

Teddy Sheringham has named the striker that incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino should sign in the January transfer window, but the former Red Devils star has warned that Arsenal could be in for him, too.

Benjamin Sesko is the only recognised senior striker in the current Man Utd squad when fit and available.

However, Sesko is on the sidelines at the moment with a shin problem and has only managed a paltry 76 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

While Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee can play as a centre-forward, none of them is a natural selection to play there.

Michael Carrick, who has now been sacked as the Man Utd manager, has even played Bruno Fernandes up front this season, despite the Portugal international being an attacking midfielder by trade.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are ready to pay £10.5million for Pochettino and his four trusted aides to get the Argentine manager out of his contract with the USA.

Former Man Utd striker Sheringham believes that Pochettino should raid Brighton and Hove Albion for Greece international striker Charalampos Kostoulas.

Brighton signed Kostoulas from Greek club Olympiakos in the summer of 2025 for £29.78million.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and given five assists in 39 matches in all competitions for the Seagulls so far in his career.

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Teddy Sheringham wants Man Utd to sign Charalampos Kostoulas

Metro quotes Sheringham as saying: “There’s one player I’d like to see Manchester United go and sign in January and it’s the young Greek centre-forward at Brighton, Charalampos Kostoulas.

“What a player he is. I love him. I love the way he plays.

“He’s got energy, he knows his position, and he’s still a young man as well.

“He knows how to retain possession, and he definitely knows where the net is.

“He brings players into play, and has got that bit of flair about him.

“I think he’ll be the next centre-forward to go for big money.

“I’d be surprised if Arsenal don’t go for him before United have a chance so United need to get him in quickly.

“For me, he’s the next big prospect coming through in world football, and you’ve got to get him in to lead the line.

“I know he’s only a young lad but he’s just got that stature about him, and he’s full of confidence.

“Confidence is a massive thing. He’s playing with confidence right now and at the moment he looks fantastic.”

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