Top Tottenham Hotspur striker target Younes Ebnoutalib has reportedly reached a decision over whether he is willing to make a move to the Premier League in 2027, as Roberto De Zerbi’s hunt for a new No.9 continues at pace.

It’s no secret that the north London side need to sign a new striker when the winter window opens in January, with current frontmen, Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush, having contributed just two of the club’s 10 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Indeed, Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Leeds United continued Marmoush’s shocking stat of not scoring an away goal in the Premier League, in what was his 69th appearance in England’s top flight.

Add in the fact that Solanke has hardly proven to be a reliable source in front of goal too, with 13 goals in 48 Premier League outings for Tottenham, and it’s clear that something needs to happen in January.

Multiple names have been linked with a switch to north London, despite January traditionally being a much more difficult time to add quality signings, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 11 that Spurs are still exploring an ambitious move to sign Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi ahead of north London rivals Arsenal.

The Cheeries star is not the only frontman on the club’s radar, though, with our sources previously revealing how scouts have also watched Eintracht Frankfurt star Ebnoutalib in action.

The 23-year-old is attracting plenty of attention right now after an impressive start to the new campaign, scoring eight goals in 11 outings in all competitions for the German outfit.

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Tottenham target Ebnoutalib delivers signing blow

While Spurs one of a number of clubs currently monitoring the Germany international’s progress, it appears that he is ready to deliver a blow to their hopes of signing him.

According to German newspaper SportBILD (per Sport Witness), Ebnoutalib has ‘no interest in moving to the Premier League next year’. Instead, the centre-forward wants to’ stay in the Bundesliga if he decides to leave Frankfurt’.

Ebnoutalib, who won his first senior cap for Germany against the Netherlands in the last international break, has spent the entirety of his career to date in his homeland, outside of a short stint in Italy with Perugia.

To that end, it’s no real surprise to see him looking to keep hold of home comforts, with only really Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig viewed as upgrades to Frankfurt in Germany, if he was to move to another club there.

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The news will come as a potential blow to Tottenham, however, especially when Ebnoutalib would cost considerably less than Bournemouth’s asking price for Kroupi.

That being said, the latter has already proven that he can score goals in the Premier League, albeit from a small sample size, as De Zerbi looks to secure more firepower in the new year.