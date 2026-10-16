Tottenham dropped MAJOR Will Lankshear transfer faux pas as chances of Middlesbrough return are revealed – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur did NOT insert a buy-back clause into Will Lankshear’s summer move to Middlesbrough, with TEAMtalk understanding that Spurs have no guaranteed route to bring the prolific young striker back to North London.

Sources at Tottenham have confirmed that, despite the deal being announced with a ‘matching-right’ clause, there is no buy-back provision in the agreement – a revelation that is likely to surprise Spurs supporters given the remarkable start Lankshear has made on Teesside.

The transfer, which could ultimately be worth up to £20million, included a mechanism allowing Tottenham the potential to match a future bid for the England Under-21 international.

However, that is different from a buy-back clause, which would give Spurs a more direct route to re-sign their former academy forward.

There had been speculation that Tottenham had protected themselves with a buy-back option when sanctioning the move, but sources have now made clear that no such clause was inserted.

And Lankshear’s form at Middlesbrough is already attracting growing attention.

The 21-year-old striker has made a sensational start to life at the Riverside Stadium, scoring ten goals in 11 starts for Boro and quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

His progress has also translated onto the international stage, with Lankshear scoring on his debut for Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 side to further underline his growing reputation.

We understand that a host of clubs are keeping a close watch on his performances, with Tottenham themselves among those monitoring his development despite having no buy-back clause in place.

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Tottenham face major obstacles to Lankshear return

Spurs are well aware of the potential they have let go, but any attempt to bring Lankshear back would be complicated by the terms of his departure and the interest his performances are attracting.

Importantly, however, Lankshear’s own ambitions could prove significant in determining his next move.

While the young forward has his sights set on playing Premier League football, we understand that he wants to achieve that ambition with Middlesbrough, where he is enjoying his football and continuing to develop under the club’s current setup.

That will be encouraging news for Boro, who have seen their summer investment deliver an immediate return and will be eager to keep hold of a player whose goals could prove crucial to their ambitions.

Tottenham are not the only club monitoring his progress, either, with interest extending beyond the Premier League and into the international picture.

We can confirm that members of Thomas Tuchel’s England staff are keeping close tabs on Lankshear as they assess emerging attacking talent.

Former England striker Michael Owen told TEAMtalk last month that Lankshear should be considered for the senior national side, and the forward’s continued scoring form has strengthened the case for his progress to be monitored closely.

Scoring on his England Under-21 debut has added another important milestone to a breakthrough period in his career, with the possibility of further international recognition now part of the conversation.

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