Thomas Tuchel addresses his England players during the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina

England manager Thomas Tuchel retains the full backing of the Football Association following the Three Lions’ World Cup semi-final exit, but TEAMtalk understands several members of his squad were left “stunned” by the German’s reaction in the dressing room after the defeat to Argentina.

England saw their hopes of reaching the World Cup final slip away after surrendering a lead in Atlanta, with Argentina coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory thanks to a 90+3 minute winner from Lautaro Martínez.

Following the match, Tuchel publicly questioned what he described as an issue with English football’s DNA.

“I haven’t seen the data yet, but I think just right after the goal, the momentum swings completely and ball possession drops dramatically.

“We couldn’t find any duels anymore, that’s why we dropped deeper and deeper, it was never the plan, but it happened.

“I think ball possession plays then a crucial role, it’s maybe not in our DNA like it is in our Spanish DNA or in our Argentinian-Brazilian DNA, to take the ball and control the game with the ball.”

TEAMtalk understands those sentiments were not reserved for the media.

Sources have revealed Tuchel delivered a similarly forthright assessment inside the England dressing room, making it clear to his players that he believed they were largely responsible for allowing the match to slip away.

However, that stance did not sit well with everyone…

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TEAMtalk has been told a number of senior players were left “stunned” by the manager’s analysis, believing he failed to acknowledge the role his own tactical decisions played in the defeat.

The biggest point of contention centred on Tuchel’s decision to switch England into a far more defensive 4-5-1 shape for the closing stages after taking off Anthony Gordon, who had been England’s most dangerous outlet on the counter-attack throughout the contest.

Several within the squad felt the tactical alteration invited sustained Argentine pressure and removed the team’s primary attacking threat, making it increasingly difficult to relieve pressure during the final 20 minutes.

While there remains respect for Tuchel inside the camp, sources say there was genuine surprise that the manager placed the emphasis almost entirely on the players’ shortcomings rather than accepting some responsibility himself.

Despite England’s latest tournament disappointment, Tuchel continues to enjoy strong backing from the Football Association hierarchy. His contract with the FA was extended to cover the 2028 European Championships – held on home turf, as well as Ireland and Scotland – and for which England will once again be expected to challenge for glory.

The German is expected to undergo a post-tournament review, as is standard procedure, but TEAMtalk understands there is currently no suggestion his position is under immediate threat.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham moved quickly after the defeat to publicly support both Tuchel and the squad.

“It is heartbreaking to be so close,” Bullingham said.

“The players and Thomas gave it everything today, and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament.”

Bullingham himself has come under increasing scrutiny following his decision earlier this year to hand Tuchel a two-year contract extension before the World Cup.

For now, the FA remain committed to their manager.

Privately, however, TEAMtalk understands attention will also turn to repairing relationships inside the dressing room after a post-match debrief that left more than a few England players surprised by the tone of Tuchel’s assessment.

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