Trent Alexander-Arnold, England quit talk addressed amid Tuchel frustration claims – Exclusive

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a mixed time of things under Thomas Tuchel for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been backed to fight his way back into England’s first-choice XI despite falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel, with former Three Lions star Glen Johnson insisting the Real Madrid defender is too talented to walk away from international football.

Alexander-Arnold was controversially left out of England’s World Cup squad this summer but earned a recall from Tuchel for the latest international window, making two appearances as the manager continues to assess his options at right-back.

However, the 28-year-old remains behind Reece James, Ezri Konsa and Jarrell Quansah in the current pecking order, leaving his England future the subject of growing debate.

Indeed, there had been speculation around whether Alexander-Arnold could consider stepping away from international football if his situation under Tuchel does not improve going forwards.

But speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk via Live Football Tickets, Johnson has backed the Real Madrid star to remain committed to England and force Tuchel to make him a regular pick.

“I don’t think Trent would consider walking away [from England], but it definitely would be hard to swallow the frustration because if he’s in form, he’s good enough to play,” Johnson said.

The former England right-back, who won more than 50 caps during an international career spanning over a decade, admits he has been surprised by Alexander-Arnold’s current position given his ability.

And Johnson believes the situation raises questions about the relationship between the defender and Tuchel.

“There’s no doubting his ability,” Johnson said.

“Which only makes you think that behind the scenes somehow they’ve potentially fallen out, because managers all obviously want the best players available to them to play.

“So, for me, if he’s not being selected, or certainly not seen as their number one, then I think Tuchel probably sees other players as better in his position.”

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Trent Alexander-Arnold must continue fighting for England place

Despite that frustration, Johnson believes walking away from England would be the wrong move for Alexander-Arnold and has urged him to continue fighting for his place rather than wait for a change of manager.

“If you think you should be playing for England and you’re not as regular as you should be, then of course it’s a tough pill to swallow,” he said.

“But also, walking away from the country is like a big statement, because then what happens? Imagine Tuchel gets sacked a week later, and then now you want to come back.

“Now the fans aren’t going to be too happy, you know.

“So I think it’s horrible for him, but he needs to suck it up and do what he can to make sure he’s in the squads and do it that way, rather than waiting for a new manager to come in.”

Alexander-Arnold’s situation has become even more intriguing following his move from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

The defender has endured a difficult period since moving to Spain, with his performances yet to consistently reach the level he produced during his time at Anfield.

Johnson believes that could now be contributing to his situation with England, although he insists the circumstances remain unusual given Alexander-Arnold’s status at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“There’s an argument that even the [Real] Madrid stuff hasn’t been going the way Trent would like,” Johnson said.

“But it’s not often we even have English players playing for Real Madrid, so if they can’t get in the England squad, it sounds a bit upside down.”

Alexander-Arnold’s England selection this time around wasn’t the only one that caused a ruckus, and it was also suggested that one Leeds man should also be ‘nowhere near the squad’ by this perplexed pundit.

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