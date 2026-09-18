Man Utd JJ Gabriel compensation figure emerges as Jason Wilcox reaches Michael Carrick sack decision

Manchester United will receive a very modest fee if JJ Gabriel joins Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, wants to keep Michael Carrick as the manager.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 13 that Man Utd had concerns over the future of Gabriel.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs keen on the 15-year-old attacker.

Earlier this week, Gabriel sent a formal notice to Man Utd, requesting to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect so that he could become a free agent.

Modest Man Utd JJ Gabriel compensation fee

Graeme Bailey reported on September 18 that Gabriel has held talks with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sources have told us that those conversations have been positive.

According to The Daily Mail, should JJ Gabriel end up at Barcelona or Madrid, then Man Utd would get compensation of around £300,000.

Gabriel has an Irish passport, so he could move abroad when he turns 16 on October 6.

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Jason Wilcox wants Michael Carrick to continue as Man Utd manager

On September 17, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd chiefs have decided to keep Michael Carrick as the manager.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have no immediate plan to sack Carrick, despite the team picking up just four points from four Premier League games so far this season and also losing to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the League Cup this week.

According to well-known Man Utd fan, YouTuber and presenter Mark Goldbridge, who has over 1.1million followers on X, the club’s director of football, Wilcox, is internally backing Carrick, but there is a member in the boardroom who does not share that view.

The presenter wrote on X at 9:03am on September 18: “Someone on the board isn’t convinced by Carrick.

“It’s not Wilcox though.

“Wilcox is firmly with Carrick and believes United should stick with his decision for the long term

“The BIG question is why Wilcox is still here?

“Everything he’s touched has been catastrophic and he had no CV for this job in the first place.

“How he’s still calling the shots is incredible

“Wilcox, whose role is to be close to training, supporting Carrick on coaching and recruitment.

“Wilcox has already overseen the dismissals of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim since arriving at United in April 2024.”

Thomas Tuchel slams Man Utd defender Harry Maguire

England manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a stern message to Man Utd central defender Harry Maguire.

Tuchel did not include Maguire in his England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

The former Leicester City star does not feature in the latest England squad for the September and October international break either.

Maguire went public with his disappointment at missing out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup, and Tuchel has made it clear that he did not like that.

Tuchel said about Maguire, when asked if the reaction to his omission made it difficult to pick the Man Utd defender now, as quoted in The Mirror: “It doesn’t help. It does not help.

“I will not hold it against him for the rest of his life because I’m not that type of person.

“I can forget easily and quickly, but I didn’t like it and it doesn’t help.”

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